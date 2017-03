Reader John O’Neall called my attention to a cool site: “The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards,” and I suddenly realized that that is a very important site to have on the Internet. Here are a few winners and commended photos from 2016. Go to the site to see all the finalists and the 2015 winners:

WINNER The Kenya Airways Creatures in the Air Category 2016 ‘Damn!’ © Nicolas de Vaulx: HIGHLY COMMENDED 2016 ‘He went that way…’ © Austin Thomas HIGHLY COMMENDED 2016 ‘Hello!’ © Philip Marazzi HIGHLY COMMENDED 2016 ‘Cheetah pondering the speed limit… “Well this sucks!”’ © Vaughan Jessnitz HIGHLY COMMENDED 2016 ‘Angel bear’ © Adam Parsons