Readers’ atheist photos

I’m running low on readers’ wildlife photos, and though I have a few dollops left, I’ll save them for tomorrow through Tuesday when people actually read this site. (I leave for New Zealand on Wednesday.) If you have photos, send them by Tuesday, please.

Instead, enjoy this pair of photos submitted by a reader in Canada who, for obvious reasons, will remain anonymous. He teaches at a Catholic school in a province where such schools are publicly funded, and a “prayer corner” was put in the classroom by mandate of the principal and the parents’ council.

Our intrepid reader simply swapped out the Bible for a true book:

BEFORE

AFTER