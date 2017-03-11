Readers’ atheist photos

I’m running low on readers’ wildlife photos, and though I have a few dollops left, I’ll save them for tomorrow through Tuesday when people actually read this site. (I leave for New Zealand on Wednesday.) If you have photos, send them by Tuesday, please.
Instead, enjoy this pair of photos submitted by a reader in Canada who, for obvious reasons, will remain anonymous. He teaches at a Catholic school in a province where such schools are publicly funded, and a “prayer corner” was put in the classroom by mandate of the principal and the parents’ council.
Our intrepid reader simply swapped out the Bible for a true book:
BEFORE
AFTER
so darwin replacing Jesus !
So, a believer goes into that school’s library and replaces WEIT on the shelf with a bible.
Reactions?
I always thought, go stand in the corner, was a punishment. However, if the books were changed permanently?
Publically funded Catholic schools drive me crazy in my province. It’s a regular battle. I’m happy to see this subversion and I know a couple of cases where the Catholic school system has produced atheists so these are small wins. 🙂
The battle goes on in this country everyday.
I taught at a Catholic boys school and probably converted several dozen boys away from faith. I also went to the same high school.
Here’s my tiny theory. Catholic high schools like to promote a new year unity probability of going to college. The higher the education level the less likely the religious level. If the Catholic schools continue at that rate they’re going to lose children and put themselves out of business.
In case of fire, the principal suggests you wrap up in the blanket, read the Bible and pray? Good luck.
I hadn’t realized there were any provinces in Canada that publicly funded Catholic schools.
The fire thing is funny juxtaposed with the prayers & rosary.
This is the history and current state of Catholic school funding in Canada.
Many Canadians get confused about this issue, thinking that schools are only funded by Catholics because when they vote, they ask you which system you support (public or separate) but that’s just to allow you to vote for the correct school board members. Taxes are allocated to Catholic and Public schools according to a formula so yes, your tax dollars go to Catholic schools as well, who also get Church dollars so they have lots of money to go around!
Seems like the Catholic Church has enough money to fund their own schools without public help!
The Catholic School System “de la Salle Brothers” were responsible for my Atheism.
How old are the kids in that school? That book holder appears to about a foot above the floor.