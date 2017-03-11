Man climbs 36 stairs on his head, but fails to set record

No matter how crazy a human activity you can imagine, someone has done it and put it on the Internet. Here, according to the Guinness World Record site, a Chinese man, Li Longlong, tries to break his world record of 34 consecutive stairs climbed ON HIS HEAD.

In this video from an Italian television show, Longlong appears to break that 2012 record, mounting 36 stairs cranially. Sadly, the judges determined that he had stopped twice for more than 5 seconds, a no-no for setting this record. He also touched one of the steps, which is also prohibited. Therefore, this was a wash; but his old record still stands.

What a feet! (or should I say “What a head”?). I bet his skull was a bit sore after that. . .