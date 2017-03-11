Caturday felid trifecta: Simon’s cat on cat’s and water, Percy the Cat survives 400-mile journey in undercarriage of his owner’s truck, and the “ultimate cat lady”

Here’s a new “Simon’s Cat Logic,” featuring information about cats and water, all imparted by the incomparable Nicky Trevarrow of Cats Protection. The information, illustrated with Simon’s animation, is followed (at 3:37) by two water-related episodes of Simon’s Cat. Note Trevarrow’s advice about what kind of water bowl to give your cat, and how far apart to put the food and water bowls.

*********

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune we have the story of Percy, the beloved companion of trucker Paul Robertson of St. Paul. When Robertson was recovering from food poisoning at a rest stop, Percy stepped on the window’s power switch and escaped. Devastated at the lost of his companion, and after a long search, Robertson drove on, but put a notice about Percy’s loss on his Facebook page:

But then—mirabile dictu—the paper reports:

But then, the unthinkable happened. Shortly after arriving to his destination, Robertson saw a cat emerge from beneath his semi-truck. It was Percy. Robertson detailed the reunion through – what else – a Facebook update.

“This is the feel-good story of 2017,” Robertson said. “If ever a moment felt like a gift from God, it was then.” [JAC: no comment] Aside from needing a warm bath and a trip to the veterinarian for some medication to heal an eye infection (likely from the dust and salt endured on the long trip), Percy happily reclaimed his co-pilot status after his daring adventure. And Robertson promptly MacGyvered the window switches so that Percy isn’t tempted to take a joyride again. Here’s Percy, asleep in the truck and also washing off the road dust:

*********

Finally, a 13-minute Buzfeed video about the Cat House on the Kings (and its staff), described as “California’s largest no-cage, no-kill, lifetime cat sanctuary and adoption center.” It harbors a thousand cats, many of which run free in the staff’s former house (which she gave up to the cats).

h/t: Emma, Richard M.