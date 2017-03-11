A US Attorney refuses to resign

As I noted this morning, Trump, or rather his minion Dana Boente, asked 46 US Attorneys to resign, cleaning house of Obama’s appointees. Those included the well-respected US attorney in Manhattan, Prett Bharara, who had previously had assurance from Trump that he’d stay. Well, Trump lied and asked Bharara to resign.
The thing is, Bharara won’t resign, as noted in this CNN bulletin I just received. This sets the stage for a cool stand-off, and Trump will have to tell him, “You’re fired!”
The high-profile US attorney in Manhattan, Preet Bharara, has indicated he will not submit a letter of resignation as requested by the Trump administration Friday — placing the President in the position of having to fire him in a public standoff, sources tell CNN.
Bharara, who had been told after a meeting with the President-elect in November that he would stay on, felt blindsided by the move, the sources said.
According to a source familiar with the meeting between Trump and Bharara in November at Trump Tower, the President-elect asked Bharara to stay on the job and they shook hands. Trump directed Bharara to go out to the cameras and tell them, “I asked you to stay.”
The White House has not responded to a request for an official comment on the matter.
What an administration, and good for Bharara! Make the Donald fire him and then let Sean Spicer explain it.
Ha ha! Good for him! I’d do the same thing!
Another action in setting up a new administration, handled with typical Trump aplomb.
As I gathered from the writeups, he asked for resignations to be submitted from all remaining attys. If that’s the way it was worded, Tr*mp’s of course free to accept or decline. But even if he intended to decline Bharara’s, it’ll look better in his resume this way.
Hope others will follow suit.
I disagree with PCC(e) on this. He was a political appointee not civil service. Trump and his minions have every right to tell him to leave. Janet Reno made Sessions and all other US Attorneys resign shortly after Clinton was inaugurated in 1993. Read this piece in Vox:
http://www.vox.com/2017/3/10/14890546/trump-us-attorneys-resigned
Yes, because others did the same thing, that makes it correct. Make a great judge.
If you want to get rid of them, then get rid of them. Asking them to resign…I would say stuff it.
Asking for a resignation is the usual , respectful, way to do it. It does assume the appointee will behave in a respectful, mature manner. This Obama appointee did not. If that reflects poorly on a president it is on Obama.
Periodically Dr Coyne posts about the need for comity and maturity in public. This is an example of a failure to display those virtues, and the failure is not coming from Trump.
I think that the point is that Trump publicly said that he wanted him to stay, and then asked him to quit. May all be procedural, but still seem duplicitous to me.
Asking for resignations is the respectful way to do it? If I was working for you and you tried that game on me, I would be telling you the same. If I quit or resign, no unemployment, right. You can fire me.
Besides, if it is simply normal that these Federal judges go or turn over with the change of politics, why not have them simply expire with the change of presidents. Our system of political hacks as judges does not seem like the best idea.
It’s a great idea. Make Trump renege on yet another promise in public. It’s bound to erode his support among some republicans who still are trying to cling to a diminishing trace of self respect. Or not.
Trump will just say they (the judges) were not interpreting the constitution correctly and they were probably wiretapping him.
Indeed they are likely all “so-called judges.”
This whole “Celebrity Apprentice” President has gone beyond dangerous to being potentially fatal to the country. And that is his and Bannon’s goal.Trump doesn’t have the brains to do it but Brannon does. It is no longer the Republican Party but the Republican Wake. I hope you all saw/heard Paul Ryan explain the death of the ACA.
Bill Clinton fired all the Bush appointees at once, right away. These are political appointments, their replacement is standard and unremarkable. The only grounds for objecting is that Trump is doing it.