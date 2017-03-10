There are 16 pictures in this batch, and I have 6 or 7 more batches in the queue. Hope you like insects!

I spent some time watching a thriving colony of aphids on sunflowers that we grow in our garden. These seem to be Uroleucon nigrotuberculatum, or something very close to that. During most of the summer the aphids are all female and they reproduce by parthenogenesis, giving birth to live offspring. Watching a colony for just a few minutes, I could generally see at least one aphid being born. The first several pictures show the tail end of a birth. At first, the baby is still wrapped in an egg membrane that is too thin to be visible here. The membrane splits away after several minutes, and the legs are free. As the mother lowers her body, the teeny legs stretch for the substrate, and then. . . touchdown! After this, the mother raises her abdomen and proceeds to completely ignore her tiny clone standing behind her.

Unless aphids are tended by ants, most aphids in a colony will be found facing the same direction. My hypothesis, which is mine, is that this is because they are born facing in the same direction as their mother, and they just don’t turn around.

Many predators and parasites live among the aphids. For example, I saw quite a few syrphid flies hovering about, dropping off eggs. On more than one occasion a small Crabionid wasp would zip in and carry off a bright red aphid in her jaws. These will be used to provision her larder for her larvae.