Last Caturday I highlighted the “Handicat” finger puppet, and told you where to order it. Well, a kind reader named Michael (THANK YOU!) sent me a Handicat in the mail, and it’s quite funny. This morning I entertained my office cleaner with a little puppet performance; she was pretty amused. Here’s my new toy:

Look at those toes! The cat has a very realistic face, too. Highly recommended as a stocking-stuff for your cat-loving friends.