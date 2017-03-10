Feminist author: girls shouldn’t read any books written by men

Over on the Penguin Books blog, author, journalist, and feminist Caitlin Moran explains why she think that young girls should not read any read any books written by men. Those books, she says, will infect women with Toxic Masculinity, erode their self-image, and denigrate them to the point they’re not prepared to deal with the opposite sex. When girls get older, says Moran, and have been sufficiently buttressed in their self-esteem by reading only female authors, then they can do battle with the Authorial Patriarchy:
In The Guardian last week, Gloria Steinem – brilliant, bad-ass, pioneering, pack-mother feminist Gloria Steinem – was asked which book changed her life.
“Little Women,” she replied. “Because it was the first time I realised women could be a whole human world.”
Oh man, she’s right – so right I yelped when I read it. Because if I had one piece of advice for young girls, and women, it would be this: girls, don’t read any books by men. Don’t read them. Stay away from them. Or, at least, don’t read them until you’re older, and fully-formed, and battle-ready, and are able to counter someone being rude to you, in conversation, not with silent embarrassment, or internalised, mute fury, but a calm, “Fuck you very much, and goodbye.”
So for young Ms. Moran (born 1975), there was no Shakespeare, Cervantes, Hemingway, Faulkner, Rushdie, Proust, Plato, Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, or even Keats, Shelley, or Dylan Thomas. No, because her assumption is that every male author has the potential to poison the wells of female self-esteem. She preferred reading books that promoted a feminist ideology, at least implicitly:
Home-educated, we were simply left to choose what books we read – no reading lists for us, no GSCE English demands to read Catcher In The Rye. Instead, I was free to read whichever books I chose – and, without thinking about it, all I wished to read were female authors.
The Railway Children, Jane Eyre, Ballet Shoes, What Katy Did, Anne of Green Gables, Gone With The Wind, Pride and Prejudice, To Kill A Mockingbird, I Capture The Castle and, of course, Little Women – what I instinctively gravitated towards was stories about girls, and women. Stories about their lives – struggling with money, wondering what their careers would be, reading books, learning skills, finding clothes that made them happy, learning how to have relationships with siblings, friends and parents, chafing against societal restrictions, getting angry about the injustices of a wider world. Grieving. Hoping. Carrying on. [JAC: as if no books written by men deal with these issues!]
My world, in short. My life. Everything I thought and felt was reflected in these books – I felt befriended by these imaginary girls, spread across the centuries. I felt like we were all in this together. I felt normal. I felt like my life was a story, too – something to rejoice in; to share without fear, or embarrassment, or stumbling to find the right words. I felt – as you should, at that age – that me, and girls like me, were the centre of the world, and that we were important.
This is a woman who didn’t want her viewpoints challenged, nor to see the views of the half of the world that comprises men. Her assumption is that all male authors are sexist and that their books distort the views of women. If she had been Asian, would she have read books only by Asian authors, or, if black, by black authors? (I of course would recommend giving marginalized kids literature that shows them in a good light, but not only self-esteem-boosting books.) The privileged Moran is a Snowflake, who can’t find a single book written by a man that didn’t crush her ego. Did she perhaps read Anna Karenina or The Master and Margarita?
It was only years later – quite recently, really – that I started reading all the books you’re supposed to read: the books by the Great White Males. Faulkner, Chandler, Hemingway, Roth. The canonically brilliant. The men in them are brilliant, clever, awkward, compelling, complex – their stories drag you in, their voices are unstoppable. The dazzle and flair is undeniable. As both a writer, and a reader, I bow down to them.
But as a woman? What I noticed, straight away, was how unwelcome these books made me feel. How uncomfortable. As someone reading a book with my heart open, waiting to find out how the author would see me; talk to me; evaluate me, as a girl who might be in these books – as I was in the others I read – my heart was broken in the first few pages. Or else, slowly, creepingly chilled, until I had to stop, two chapters in: all love quietly crushed.
Is there no male-authored book that could speak to her as a human, and not just as a girl who already sees men as The Enemy? After all, men and women do share many traits of character that can lead one to enter into the spirit of a character different from yourself–that is, unless, you think that only a female character can speak to a female reader. And if she has that attitude, would she not be getting distorted views of men from books written by women? Or do women authors portray men accurately, while men always portray women in a misogynistic way?
Now is is true that there are distorted images of women—and sexist ones—in books written by men. Particularly in earlier times, women were seen as inferior, and that’s often reflected in literature. But Moran’s one example, which she belabors at too great a length, is Raymond Chandler. Raymond Chandler—that world famous producer of literature?
For as soon as a female character enters a story written by these dazzling, confident, 20th century men, the author is apt to look a her with a cold, cold eye. Describing how she looks in a way that I – raised on female authors, with their gentleness, pride and respect for female bodies – was wholly unused to. That famous Raymond Chandler line – a line which, in isolation, I thought so brilliant? “It was a blonde. A blonde to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window.”
When you read that, in Farewell, My Lovely, it makes you think, in quick succession, “Man, that is a beautiful line,” and then, “Christ, what an exhausting thing to be.” A woman who makes bishops want to kick holes in stained glass windows. How’s her day going? What’s her story? How is she navigating this difficult life – of driving bishops insane, and violent, just by walking into a room?
As a girl, like her, I feel like putting my arm around her, and saying, “Dude – shall we go for a drink somewhere – somewhere away from cathedrals – and sigh over how difficult life is?” I think any grown, adult, confident woman reading it would.
And yet, in Chandler’s world – and for Chandler’s male readers – that’s the best thing a woman can be. This woman – surrounded by crazy men – is supreme.
I seriously doubt that all of Chandler’s male readers today embrace that view of women.
But yes, Chandler’s is a view of women as beautiful objects, and, though I haven’t read him, I’m prepared to accept that he sees women like that. But do all male authors? Has she read, for instance, Tender is the Night? The Grapes of Wrath? Women in Love? The Dead (in which the female is sensitive, her husband a dolt, and the author a male)? Ulysses? No, it’s all that misogynistic Chandler prose that made her neglect authors having a Y chromosome.
And that’s bigoted and despicable: the form of feminism that sees men as the enemy from the outset, and seeks to reinforce that prejudice by reading only books that keep her in her safe space. Pity she couldn’t read Elie Wiesel’s Night, Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago, or Primo Levi’s If This is a Man or The Periodic Table, for the authors had that toxic Y chromosome. She couldn’t learn about the camps.
Of course once she’s buttressed herself with books written by women, then, loins girded (was that sexist?), she’s ready to read The Men, who have somehow transmogrified into an ageist “old men”:
No. They are not the right books to read, if you are a young girl. They are not the voices you should allow in your head. Until you are grown – until you can argue, with confidence, with a narrator; with a genius; with a world-view – girls, do not read books by old men. They live in another century, and you are the future. You, and all those brilliant, beautiful girls, writing in the past.
No, the future, in both life and books, is men and women together, with a mutual understanding that can come only from learning about each other’s thoughts. Girls should read books written by both women and men. But I wonder if Moran thinks that boys should also read books written only by women, for that would reinforce the Patriarchy.
Fortunately Penguin UK still puts out books for both adults and children written by men and women.
But to check on my views, I asked Grania to read the piece to get at least one woman’s take. Here is her reaction to Moran’s piece:
I have a certain amount of sympathy for the sentiment, I can remember one very clear feeling as an avid, voracious child-reader – I very often felt marginalised if there were no relevant female characters in the book I was reading. I also sometimes came across characterisation of girls and women that made me choke in indignation (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe springs to mind). That is a genuine problem, and one that any educator of a child, whether formal (teacher) or informal (parent/guardian) can take steps to fix by including books in children’s reading lists that have female characters and female protagonists.
But you don’t achieve this by eliminating male authors. There are many male writers who have written books that girls and boys love. Roald Dahl, for example. Terry Pratchett. Neil Gaiman. All of these men write and wrote for their daughters and granddaughters and the love they have for women and girls shines through every book they’ve written. It would be a sad adult who removed these writers from their children’s libraries.
I might not expect a 19 year-old self-righteous twit to know this. But I’m very surprised that someone associated with Penguin—who are, I understand, in the business of publishing those flappy paper things with scribbles in them—apparently does not.
And that’s the way it is.
Men would benefit from reading more women writers. But since few women or men read books at all anymore this discussion is rather pointless. Young girls and boys are largely socialized by media -> friends <-media
Cooties, you know!
Very well said. Very, very well said.
I suppose the silver lining is no Hebrew Bible, New Testament, Koran, etc.
It’s worth bearing in mind that Caitlin Moran’s style of writing is often exaggeratedly over-the-top, making serious points in ways that are semi-comedic and close to satirical.
Thus, writing such as “girls, don’t read any books by men” is perhaps not intended literally, but as making a wider point in an exaggerated way. (I say this as someone who reads the newspaper in which she has a column.)
Well, it doesn’t READ like a joke, and if it is a joke, there should be indicators that it is. I don’t think it is, anyway. Certainly the material isn’t very funny.
I think of myself as a feminist, but I feel sorry for her. She missed so many years of reading wonderful books. I wonder if she read Dr. Seuss when she was younger? I loved reading the books she mentioned, but it seems a shame to deliberately limit your experience.
Tribalism will be the end of us.
She’s taken a kernel of truth and completely destroyed it. Emphatically no, she is wrong.
1. It’s true that many, probably most, books by men–especially until just the recent past–usually have some sexist characterizations. Or a lot. As a kid, I did find it confusing until I realized they were writing about people they didn’t even know about–turning people into these things they called “women”. It didn’t take me long to figure that out, either. I don’t think it takes anybody very long to figure that out. And then I read the books that way. It’s still useful to warn girls when they start reading on their own that they’re going to see this. And then discuss it as they go along. That’s all you have to do. To blot out nearly all great literature from the past is ridiculous. And when I hear people advocating such things, I immediately think of Mark Twain’s wonderful short story “The Man That Corrupted Hadleyburg”. Sadly, Caitlin Moran would not have read Mark Twain. But in that story, the residents of a small town are proud of how honest they are, brag about it everywhere, and keep their children from temptation to make sure everyone stays honest. Of course, the minute a temptation comes to town–everyone falls for it. Arm your daughters against the world. Don’t try to pretend it doesn’t exist. I read Mark Twain as a very young child, and he didn’t corrupt me!
2. Some of the books that were the worst to me, as a girl, were written by women. Of course this would be true–those women authors were brought up in a sexist world too, and soaked up its poison. Women have to be just as careful of other women, frankly. Caitlin Moran loved Little Women? Gloria Steinem loved Little Women? I love Gloria Steinem but I hated Little Women. Jo is the hero of any independent girl who wants adventure and her own life. And what happens to Jo? Does she get an adventurous life with her best friend Laurie? No, he falls in love with sweet pretty much younger Amy! And Jo ends up married to some old man running a school for boys. No adventure. How anyone imagines that as a feminist triumph, I don’t know. It enrages me still.
“Home-educated, we were simply left to choose what books we read… all I wished to read were female authors.” Well that would be an interesting experiment. Would girls and boys really choose only authors of their own gender? I seriously doubt that. Having children read only books by their own gender sounds like a recipe for instilling less, not more mutual understanding and respect between genders. In short, more of the bigotry, Ms. Moran espouses.
And Jane Eyre? She wants to promote Jane Eyre as a feminist triumph? Jane Eyre also ends up married to what is, for her, an old man–and we the readers are expected to sympathize with and excuse him for locking up his crazy wife in an attic for years and years, and then lying about it. The pinnacle of success for Jane is to be married to a much older man and live in the country. Its well written and I liked it, but please.
When I said “also”, I meant like Jo in Little Women, as I noted in my earlier post. It’s books by women with sexist messages that have eaten away at me my whole life, not stupid sexist male authors.
So, on current neurology theories, that would be some time in the mid-twenties? Or later?
As a young female with an uncanny ability to read way beyond my years, I read a lot of male authors, especially because I liked reading sci-fi. I found that where women were not represented or represented poorly, I identified more with the males in the books.
This also goes for TV shows where in the 70s, most women just screamed when in danger. I didn’t like those women. I remember liking TV’s Bionic Woman because men would taunt her and say she looked “skinny” then she’d beat on them (they were all criminals harassing the Bionic Woman). I also liked Wonder Woman for the same reasons – she was underestimated and then those under-estimators got what was coming to them.
So, is reading a lot of books written by men harmful? I don’t think so, especially if you get the opportunity to think about how those authors portray women and of course not all, especially now, portray women in a bad light.
I generally don’t like separating the sexes and only associating with one as it tends to “other” the sex you don’t associate with. And for me, not hanging around men would be horribly boring for me.