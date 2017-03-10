Awww: formerly blind d*g sees its family after surgery (with hamster lagniappe)

by Matthew Cobb

I have special permission from PCC(E) to post this cute video of Duffy, a recuse Irish Terrier, Back in June 2014, Duffy was operated on to cure him of his blindness. This is the scene when he was reunited with the family. Warning: includes lots of human excitability.

Duffy’s owner, Benjamin May, wrote on the original post, which has now been seen over 13,203,038 times:

This is my Irish Terrier Duffy. He’s a rescue dog and he’s had a lot of struggles with his health. He developed diabetes and lost his eyesight. With medication we got his diabetes stable and he qualified for eye surgery to give him back his sight. Here he is seeing my parents for the first time in months. Also, I should mention that Duffy’s surgery and treatments took place at the Veterinary Referral Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Special thanks to Dr. Kevin Kumrow who regulated Duffy’s diabetes so that Dr. Brady Beale could operate on him.

JAC: I wondered what the evidence was, in this video, that the dog can actually see? Readers? And I’ll just add this cute tweet below to finish up the work week on a high note: