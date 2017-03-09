Reader John Conoboy sent. . . CATS! His notes are indented:

Here are some photos from my recent trip to Tanzania. I will start with cats. Lions, leopards and cheetahs are the big draws, and the guides all communicate by radio whenever there is a sighting and swarms of vehicles converge at the site and jockey for position so their clients can get a good picture.

The first three are of a lion (Pathera leo nubica) we managed to spot in Tarangire National Park when there were no other vehicles around, which is extremely lucky. Our guide said that she probably had cubs hidden somewhere while she was hunting as she is obviously nursing. We watched her stop to take a drink and then she walked directly toward our vehicle. She stopped just under the window where I was sitting. Except for my fondness for having my arm and hand attached at the shoulder, I could have reached out the window and touched her. She paused and then went around the back of the vehicle and started moving towards some zebras. Before she could do anything, the zebras moved off. We were able to follow her as she stalked some other zebras and wildebeest. She waited patiently crouched low in the grass waiting for stragglers when another safari vehicle drove through the herd and spooked the wildebeest, which all ran off. A while later, we, and a dozen or so other vehicles, saw her with two cubs, but I was unable to get any pictures of her and the cubs due to so many vehicles crowding around and blocking the view. As she had the cubs with her, it is likely that she had made a kill.