Lemurs use toxic millipedes as insecticides, get high as a byproduct

From BBC One program, “Spy in the Wild”, we learn that lemurs not only rub millipedes on their skin to deter insects (mostly mosquitoes who are repelled by the millipedes’ benzoquinones), but also seem to get high from chemicals in the ‘pedes. This isn’t just speculation: there’s research to support at least the insecticide part (see here). I’m not sure the lemurs really enjoy this “intoxication”: it may just be a psychological state that is a necessary byproduct of biting the millipedes.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 9, 2017 at 3:15 pm and filed under animal behavior, primates. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted March 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm | Permalink

    That is something. I do not wonder what it taste like at all.

    Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted March 9, 2017 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

      It’s at moments like this that Jerry’s gastrognome reputation comes back to, errrrr, bite him?

      Reply
  2. Stephen Barnard
    Posted March 9, 2017 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    How long will it be before someone tries this?

    Reply
  3. loren russell
    Posted March 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    I’m going to Alaska in May. Will keep the millipedes in mind!

    Reply
  4. grasshopper
    Posted March 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    Ancient dental plaque shows some Neanderthals ate plants and used drugs.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-09/ancient-dental-plaque-shows-some-neanderthals-were-vegetarians/8332730
    I note that some other news sites which have reported this story can’t help but frame it in terms of ‘natural’ medicine.

    Reply
  5. S.K.Graham
    Posted March 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

    My guess would be ancient lemurs (or forebear species) discovered the “high” and enjoyed its effects. The insect repellent effect was a side-benefit. Later, natural selection favored the rubbing through their fur behavior upon getting high.

    Reply
  6. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 9, 2017 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply

