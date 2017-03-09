Lemurs use toxic millipedes as insecticides, get high as a byproduct

From BBC One program, “Spy in the Wild”, we learn that lemurs not only rub millipedes on their skin to deter insects (mostly mosquitoes who are repelled by the millipedes’ benzoquinones), but also seem to get high from chemicals in the ‘pedes. This isn’t just speculation: there’s research to support at least the insecticide part (see here). I’m not sure the lemurs really enjoy this “intoxication”: it may just be a psychological state that is a necessary byproduct of biting the millipedes.
That is something. I do not wonder what it taste like at all.
It’s at moments like this that Jerry’s gastrognome reputation comes back to, errrrr, bite him?
How long will it be before someone tries this?
I’m going to Alaska in May. Will keep the millipedes in mind!
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-09/ancient-dental-plaque-shows-some-neanderthals-were-vegetarians/8332730
I note that some other news sites which have reported this story can’t help but frame it in terms of ‘natural’ medicine.
My guess would be ancient lemurs (or forebear species) discovered the “high” and enjoyed its effects. The insect repellent effect was a side-benefit. Later, natural selection favored the rubbing through their fur behavior upon getting high.
Sub
Sub