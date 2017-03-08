Readers’ wildlife photos

Readers: send in your photos! With six or seven photo posts a week, the tank empties quickly.

Tony Eales from Queensland sent some photos of carnivorous plants. His captions are indented:

The first one is from the Drosera peltata complex—probably D. peltata subsp. auriculata [“shield sundew”], Giraween National Park:

Next is the really common sundew D. spatulata, Giraween National Park:

The next three pics are from a trip I took to Sabah, Borneo in 2004 Mt Kinabalu. The first was said by the guide to be the smallest pitcher plant but I don’t know the species. The other two were of the largest Nepenthes rajah [JAC: this species is endemic to  Mount Kinabalu and neighbouring Mount Tambuyukon]:

 

Some Bladderwort Utricularia sp. flowers from Giraween National Park:

Finally, an aquatic bladderwort, Utricularia australis:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 8, 2017 at 8:00 am and filed under photography, plants. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted March 8, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Are the soils in this Giraween and Mt Kinabalu area particularly nitrogen poor? Or are they on different islands?
    Wikis it – OIC. One is on the main island of the Indonesian/ Malaysian archipelago and the other is in Queensland. Different trips.
    The common theory is that plant carnivory develops when nitrogen is a severely limiting nutrient, and the plants that by whatever means accumulates animal waste or animal bodies gets a competitive advantage by extracting nitrogen from the waste (or body).

    Reply
  2. Lou Jost
    Posted March 8, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    Great to see nice pictures of these fantastic plants.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: