Tony Eales from Queensland sent some photos of carnivorous plants. His captions are indented:

The first one is from the Drosera peltata complex—probably D. peltata subsp. auriculata [“shield sundew”], Giraween National Park:

Next is the really common sundew D. spatulata, Giraween National Park:

The next three pics are from a trip I took to Sabah, Borneo in 2004 Mt Kinabalu. The first was said by the guide to be the smallest pitcher plant but I don’t know the species. The other two were of the largest Nepenthes rajah [JAC: this species is endemic to Mount Kinabalu and neighbouring Mount Tambuyukon]:

Some Bladderwort Utricularia sp. flowers from Giraween National Park:

Finally, an aquatic bladderwort, Utricularia australis: