Readers: send in your photos! With six or seven photo posts a week, the tank empties quickly.
Tony Eales from Queensland sent some photos of carnivorous plants. His captions are indented:
The first one is from the Drosera peltata complex—probably D. peltata subsp. auriculata [“shield sundew”], Giraween National Park:
Next is the really common sundew D. spatulata, Giraween National Park:
The next three pics are from a trip I took to Sabah, Borneo in 2004 Mt Kinabalu. The first was said by the guide to be the smallest pitcher plant but I don’t know the species. The other two were of the largest Nepenthes rajah [JAC: this species is endemic to Mount Kinabalu and neighbouring Mount Tambuyukon]:
Some Bladderwort Utricularia sp. flowers from Giraween National Park:
Finally, an aquatic bladderwort, Utricularia australis:
Are the soils in this Giraween and Mt Kinabalu area particularly nitrogen poor? Or are they on different islands?
Wikis it – OIC. One is on the main island of the Indonesian/ Malaysian archipelago and the other is in Queensland. Different trips.
The common theory is that plant carnivory develops when nitrogen is a severely limiting nutrient, and the plants that by whatever means accumulates animal waste or animal bodies gets a competitive advantage by extracting nitrogen from the waste (or body).
Great to see nice pictures of these fantastic plants.