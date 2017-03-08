Jonathan Pie on language policing

From today until I get back from New Zealand (April 17), posting will be light, as I’m preparing to leave and have tons of stuff to do. Bear with me, and after March 15 I’ll ask readers to ratchet back on emailing me when I’m on the road.

Meanwhile, here’s a 3½-minute video by “Jonathan Pie” that’s relevant to the last post.

As I’ve mentioned before, “Jonathan Pie” is the pseudonym for the comedic alter ego of Tom Walker, who, acting as a newsman, suddenly goes off on unhinged rants—rants that contain a kernel of truth. At 1:30, Pie begins to rant about the offense culture of the British Left, which, he says, comes from students.

TRIGGER WARNING: Bad language!

