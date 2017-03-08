Fleetwood Mac Week: “Big Love”

It’s Day 6—the penultimate day—of Fleetwood Mac Week. Most of the songs I’ve shown, like this one, are from “The Dance“. That was a 1997 concert in Burbank, California later released as an album. One reader kvetched about my using so many tracks from one place. I’m doing that because a). it was an absolutely fantastic live performance—as good as the albums, I think, and b). it was in effect a “greatest hits” concert, containing many of my favorite songs.

This is one of them. (I believe I posted it a few years back.) Big Love was written by Lindsey Buckingham, who performs it here on solo acoustic guitar. I was impressed by his ability to both play a complicated guitar riff and sing extremely soulfully at the same time. This also shows off his formidable but underappreciated skills on the axe, and the solo that begins at 1:24 is fantastic.

Some background from Wikipedia:

“Big Love” was written by Lindsey Buckingham, and was originally going to be part of his third solo album which he began working on in 1985, but the project became a Fleetwood Mac album instead. The song epitomised the stylised production techniques used on the [Tango in the Night] album, with its provocative “oh – ahh” male/female vocal exchange [“female” voice not present in this version]. Though many assumed the female “ahh” to be Stevie Nicks, it was actually Lindsey Buckingham performing both, created by way of his voice being sampled and altered in the studio to mimic that of a woman. The sample was aired several times on Late Night with David Letterman, where Letterman told viewers they were hearing the sounds of CPR. Since Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac in 1987 (shortly after Tango in the Night was released), the band never performed “Big Love” live until his return in 1997. It was in 1993, on his first solo tour, that Buckingham performed a guitar-only version of the song. In 1997, he performed it in the same style on Fleetwood Mac’s live album and video The Dance. It also appeared on the second volume of Cameron Crowe’s Elizabethtown film soundtrack. Buckingham continues to perform the song on Fleetwood Mac and solo tours.

The originally recorded version came from the album “Tango in the Night” (1987), and you can hear it here. I find the solo version far superior. Another all-acoustic version, from 2008, is here (he appears to be wearing cowboy boots). Buckingham hadn’t lost a lick in 11 years.