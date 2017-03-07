Good morning on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. It’s a warm 51° F (11° C) in Chicago, but temperatures will drop to and below the freezing point within a few days. It’s National Cereal Day in the U.S. and National Teacher’s Day, but only in Albania (it’s celebrated in other places at other times). Has any reader ever been to Albania?

On March 7, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell was given a patent for the telephone. This day in 1965 was “Bloody Sunday” in Alabama, when hundreds of civil rights marchers were attacked, and many of them injured, by state and local police who gassed demonstrators and ran them down with horses. The images and news horrified many Americans, prompting the Voting Rights Act of that year. And, exactly ten years ago, the British House of Commons voted to make the House of Lords a 100% elected body.

Notables born on this day include John Herschel (1792), Luther Burbank (1849), Maurice Ravel (1875), Brett Easton Ellis (1964), and and Rachel Weisz (1970). Those who died on this day include Wyndham Lewis (1957), Alice B. Toklas (1967), Jacob Javits (1986), and Stanley Kubrick (1999).

Hili: Do I look good with Monika? A: Any cat looks great with Monika. Hili: That is not the right answer; you should change it.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy do twarzy mi z Moniką?

Ja: Każdy kot z Monika wygląda wspaniale.

Hili: To nie jest właściwa odpowiedź; powinieneś ją zmienić.

As part of an investigation into paedophile groups on Facebook, the BBC flagged 100 pieces of infringing content via the report button. Despite its own rule that “nudity or other sexually suggestive content” is forbidden, Facebook removed just 18. When the BBC pointed this out to director of policy Simon Milner and asked for an interview, he agreed on the condition the BBC provided examples of the images – for which Facebook then reported the journalists involved to the National Crime Agency. [JAC: Facebook then canceled the interview!] “It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation,” Facebook said in a statement, “When the BBC sent us such images we followed our industry’s standard practice and reported them to Ceop [the Child Exploitation & Online Protection Centre].” While it’s possible Facebook was trying to cover its back rather than retaliate for pointing out the (many) issues with content on its platform, they could perhaps have mentioned their plan before requesting examples of images. It’s only journalists’ lives, reputations and livelihoods they were putting on the line, after all. . . . When the BBC went to the police with what they’d found on the secret groups, one of the Facebook members involved in posting the images was sent to prison for four years. Great job, Facebook. Great job all round. [BBC] Facebook really needs to clean up its act. Here’s a tweet from the estimable Nick Cohen: Facebook admits it is supplying child porn by reporting BBC to the police for reproducing its own material https://t.co/nfblH01s2Z — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 7, 2017