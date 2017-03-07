This is the 16,000th post I’ve put up since this website started in 2009. Next landmark: getting 50,000 subscribers!
I am posting part 2 of reader Loren Russell’s photos of insects he found on the snow in a hike in Oregon. Part 1 was posted yesterday with this introduction:
A new camera and an email from a friend in Montana prodded me to combine two of my old pleasures — insect hunting and cross country skiing. The pictures attached are from three recent forays to the snow-covered meadows and noble fir forest”
He’s added this (The information given for each photo was what was supplied; I’ve asked for more data.)
I had to bite my tongue to avoid going full monolog on my text. Marys Peak is a wonderful place for odd arthropods — It has a mandibulate moth, semi-terrestrial dragonfly larva, a fully terrestrial caddis-fly larva, and much more. Back to the snow, there is a very elusive grylloblattid [ice-crawler] — in fifty years no one has obtained an adult male to complete its ID. I got a tip for the ice-crickets from a another skier, who has seen them foraging on the snow at night.Years ago, I found ice-worms [Mesoenchytraeus sp.] — like the insects, heavily pigmented and coming to the surface as the snow becomes granular.
Hydrobius (a beetle):
Leiodid (a beetle):
Nicole Reggia sent a photo of the Moon taken on Sunday night, and included a helpful guide to the visible craters. Her notes are indented:
First Quarter Illumination : 50%. Selenography is the study of the surface of the moon. Craters were first named by Jesuit astronomers (Grimaldi & Riccioli) in 1651. The same guide is used today. I’ve included a map to go with my pictures.
Enlargement:
Again, fascinating. Bugs in the snow. I have no idea what I am talking about, but the unidentified mating insects look like mosquitoes. Or something closely related?
Nice to see some more astronomical pics. I’ve been meaning, for years now, to try my hand at imaging the moon, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, etc., through my telescope, but haven’t figured out how to do it without spending a good bit of money.
Yes – I would have said fungus gnats but they mate tail to tail facing away from each other (they live in flower pots by my desk) but I cannot see the antennae?
love the moon pics too.
Thanks both for sharing…
Does anyone have a camera recommendation for an amateur birder?
I never heard of selenography –
“Ancient Greek σελήνη (selḗnē, “moon”). So called because of its chemical analogy to tellurium (from Latin tellus the earth).”
And now I feel complete.
Any camera hardware notes?
Thanks RWP contributors – I have them stacked up.
More great photography.
Great pics, and it’s lovely to see another pic of the moin. Cute map!
You science-y people probably wouldn’t describe them like this – heck, you probably don’t even see it! – but beetles have the creepiest legs. Any god that would invent those would have to be malevolent, and clearly has no love for mankind!