Kevin Richardson cuddles lion cubs

Kevin Richardson is an animal behaviorist and conservationist who works in South Africa. He’s also called “The Lion Whisperer” because of his remarkable ability to bond with wild lions, and the fact that he’s never been seriously injured. He does have a rapport with those cats, one honed from a lifetime of experience (he’s 42). But, as Wikipedia notes, “As a rule, Richardson only interacts with lions he has been with since their birth.” That helps!

I’ve put up posts of his videos before (see here), but here’s a particularly nice one in which a mother lion lets him handle her cubs: the ultimate sign of trust. And OMG, when he cuddles those very young lions, well, it makes me think I’m in the wrong job. If I could do this just once, I could die a happy man!

Get a load of this: