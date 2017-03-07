Fleetwood Mac: “Gold Dust Woman”

It’s the fifth day of Fleetwood Mac Week, and today’s selection is “Gold Dust Woman“, written and performed by Stevie Nicks. Like most of my selections, it’s from 1997’s terrific “The Dance” performance, recorded before an audience in Burbank made into a live “greatest hits” album. Reader darrelle, in a comment on this site, said that watching Fleetwood Mac perform this song live “completely drew me in, and then it blew my mind.”

Wikipedia gives some background information:

The take chosen for release on the 1977 Rumours album was reportedly recorded at 4 a.m., after a long night of attempts in the studio. Just before and during that final take, Stevie Nicks had wrapped her head (though not mouth) with a black scarf, veiling her senses and tapping genuine memories and emotions. Many unusual instruments were used in the recording, including an electric harpsichord with a jet phaser, which was marked with tape so Mick Fleetwood could play the right notes. To accentuate Stevie’s vocals, Mick broke sheets of glass. “He was wearing goggles and coveralls — it was pretty funny. He just went mad, bashing glass with this big hammer. He tried to do it on cue, but it was difficult. Eventually, we said, ‘Just break the glass,’ and we fit it all in.”

Slant critic Barry Walsh described the song as finding Nicks “at her folky (not flaky) best with one of her most poignant character studies”.

When asked about the song in an interview with Courtney Love for Spin in October 1997, Nicks said:

“You know what, Courtney? I don’t really know what “Gold Dust Woman” is about. I know there was cocaine there and that I fancied it gold dust, somehow. I’m going to have to go back to my journals and see if I can pull something out about “Gold Dust Woman”. Because I don’t really know. It’s weird that I’m not quite sure. It can’t be all about cocaine.”

In an interview for VH1’s Classic Album series, Nicks offered further insight into the song’s meaning:

“‘Gold Dust Woman’ was my kind of symbolic look at somebody going through a bad relationship, doing a lot of drugs, and trying to make it. Trying to live. Trying to get through it.”