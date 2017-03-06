The fallacy of the creationist distinction between micro- and macroevolution

I’ve belabored this issue before, but there’s always a new crop of readers who might need a lesson. I’m talking about a common creationist trope: the claim that microevolution can occur, usually defined as “evolution within a species” or “evolution within a kind” (whatever a “kind” is), but that macroevolution—seen as a transition from one “kind” to another—doesn’t occur. So antibiotic resistance in a bacterial species, or a change in coat color of a mouse, is fine, because that’s just “microevolutionary change”. Ditto with the evolution of different species of cats, which is simply microevolution within the “cat kind.” And ditto for the creation of different breeds of dogs by artificial selection: breeds so different that, if they were found as fossil skeletons, some would be seen not just as different species, but as different genera. Nevertheless, creationist see that as simply change within the canid “kind”, so that artificial selection is mute about the possibility of macroevolution.
This, of course, is bullshit. Even creationists—those who lie for Jesus—are surely aware of the pervasive empirical evidence for macroevolution. Much of it is outlined in my book, including embryological development, the fossil record, and dead genes. All of these testify to a distant evolutionary kinship between members of different “kinds”. We have, for example, transitional forms between fish and amphibians, amphibians and reptiles, reptiles and birds, reptiles and mammals, and, of course, early ape-y ancestors and modern humans (to a creationist, Homo must always be its own “kind”). And those transitional forms just happen to occur at the proper time in the fossil record. Mammal-like reptiles, the transitional forms between reptiles and early mammals, occur in the sediments after reptiles were already around for a while, but before easily recognizable mammals come on the scene. It’s not just that they look intermediate, but that they lived at the right time for demonstrating a true evolutionary transition. (A “mammal like reptile” that lived 500 million years ago wouldn’t prove anything.)
“Dead genes” (stretches of DNA that don’t produce a product, but are largely identical to working genes in relatives) are likewise evidence for distant ancestry between “kinds.” Why do humans have three dead genes for egg-yolk proteins—just the proteins still produced by our reptilian and avian relatives? Why do cetaceans like whales have hundreds of dead olfactory-receptor genes? Those genes testify to a terrestrial origin of whales, with the sniffer genes no longer needed for a life underwater. That, too, shows macroevolution, for surely a whale and a deer are different “kinds.”
And of course there’s no theoretical or empirical reason we know of that there sets limits to how much evolution can change plants or animals, yet such limits would have to exist to allow microevolution but not macroevolution.
So for both theoretical and empirical reasons, we can reject the macro/micro difference beloved of creationists.
These two tweets show the theoretical weakness of the creationist argument, with “First Clown,” who defends evolution regularly on his/her Twitter site, taking down the “no macroevolution” argument in a nice way:
h/t: Barry
It also comes from the misconception that the taxonomic order (Kimgdon, phylum, etc) is the way in which evolution happened. Many creationists think that evolution says there was some “animal” and it reproduced and the offspring where so different that they become two different phyla.
They don’t understand that the boxes we put things into are purely arbitrary (and wrong considering the evolutionary history of life). It’s just species becoming more and more different over time… in the same way that human families become more different the further you get from the common ancestor (say a great-great grandparent).
I get that a lot about the “boxes” — and I think it is exactly what happens with this micro/macro issue. Tangentially related, I will never forget a college religion class where we were discussing how we ended up with a seven-day week. One of the students present said something like “well, it’s a fact that there are seven days in a week. We know that scientifically.”
I see that argument almost daily. I like the math analogy by @1stClown. Thanks for the tip.
The math analogy is good. I’ve used a grey scale chart and asked where is the exact point black becomes white. It’s usually followed by a blank stare.
Great analogy!
An alternative version is distance – people can walk meters, yes, but kilometers – impossible!
It’s perfect for twitter, but for a real math analogy compound interest is better for a couple of reasons.
First, because both compound interest and evolution are exponential changes. Your account’s interest is based on how much is in it at the moment, not what you originally deposited many years ago. Likewise, your child will be a mutant version of the genes it inherits from *you,* they will not start with your great-great-great-etc. grandmother’s genes and then mutate from that.
Second, because for both compound interest and evolutionary change, people tend to greatly underestimate the extent of change that can be accomplished in a long amount of time. Thus the compound interest analogy helps people understand why evolutionary change may seem intuitively hard to grasp; it’s because, like figuring out how much your account will be worth 30 years from now, most of us are just really bad at intuiting the true impact of exponential change over time.
I used to ask a similar problem – if you agree change can happen, what would stop those changes from accumulating over time?
I see the Micro/Macro argument often. When I point out the fossil record, they often suddenly change their definition of evidence to “nobody saw that.”
I gets very tired dealing with people who think the Flintstones is serious non-fictional documentary Television. People that parade around the country with their traveling circus dinosaur museum simply to screw around with your children’s minds.
Good gracious, the argument from 1+1+…
Sub
Prosecution: “…and with the matching gloves, the fingerprint analysis placing the suspect at the location, the lack of alibis, the DNA evidence left behind the scene, and the motivation to murder the victim, I think it’s highly likely that the suspect is our killer”
Creationist Defense: “Yeah, well, were you there to see my client kill the victim?”
Creationist Judge: “CASE CLOSED! I find the defendant innocent of all charges!”
I’m sure you have noticed that the taxonomic rank apparently corresponding to “kind” is remarkably fluid depending on the specific case being argued. If you bring up archaeopteryx, birds and reptiles are treated as kinds. But then, evolution from ostriches to hummingbirds should be OK. Moreover, Mammals (same rank) should also be a kind, letting us go from bats to elephants, not to mention humans. Similarly, if dogs and cats are kinds, then primates also should be. But, of course, for creationists, the closer you get to humans the more restrictive the definition of kind.