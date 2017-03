Mark Sturtevant is giving readers another chance—a harder one—to spot the cryptic insect. Click photo to enlarge. Mark’s notes are indented, and I would rate this one “very hard”.

I had recently posted a Spot the Katydid, and that one seemed far too easy for the sharp-eyed readers of WEIT. So this one is harder. Can the readers spot this katydid?

I’ll put up the reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time.