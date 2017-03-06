Reader Loren Russell managed to take photos of arthopods on a snowy hike. Yes, the creatures were on top of the snow! His notes are indented, and we’ll have another batch of ice fauna soon.

Arthropods on snow

A new camera and an email from a friend in Montana prodded me to combine two of my old pleasures — insect hunting and cross country skiing. The pictures attached are from three recent forays to the snow-covered meadows and noble fir forest”

Noble fir on Marys Peak, a few miles west of Corvallis, Oregon.