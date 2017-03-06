Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Loren Russell managed to take photos of arthopods on a snowy hike. Yes, the creatures were on top of the snow! His notes are indented, and we’ll have another batch of ice fauna soon.

Arthropods on snow

A new camera and an email from a friend in Montana prodded me to combine two of my old pleasures — insect hunting and cross country skiing.  The pictures attached are from three recent forays to the snow-covered meadows and noble fir forest”

Noble fir on Marys Peak, a few miles west of Corvallis, Oregon.

Spiders are common and diverse [anyone know the families for these?];  the opilionid [“harvestman”, second photo] is the first I’ve seen on snow.

At the base of the food chain — springtails, with several species, often in swarms..  Mostly 1-2.5mm body length.  These are hexapods, but not insects, in current classifications, and were among the earliest land animals (Rhynie Chert, Devonian).

Entomobryidae:

Isotomidae:

Poduridae:

  1. Dominic
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 7:49 am | Permalink

    I am sure that is not an opilionid…

    Nice observation to spot these 🙂

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted March 6, 2017 at 7:56 am | Permalink

      I think the second photo is a male Aranedidae… but I await correction.

      Reply
      • Dominic
        Posted March 6, 2017 at 7:59 am | Permalink

        Araneidae – sorry my typing is terrible! or Theridiidae…???

        Reply
  2. Siggy in CR
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    I agree, looks similar to lynx spiders.

    Reply
    • Siggy in CR
      Posted March 6, 2017 at 8:28 am | Permalink

      Whoops, meant that as a reply to Dominic.

      Reply
  3. alexandra Moffat
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    I was out walking through a big field recently, covered in large splotches of very cold very hard ice between the exposed grass clumps. Something tiny moving! A spider! I was amazed – way below freezing. It was moving very slowly. Going where? No camera. But I was deeply wondering how it managed. The life force!!

    Reply
  4. jblilie
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Very cool photos and venue!

    Reply

