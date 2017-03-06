More signs that Trump has driven HuffPo to madness

Despite Trump’s continuing screw-ups, which dominate real papers like the New York Times, HuffPo needs to pin everything on the Prez. Here’s one (click on screenshot if you must read it):

Why? Because Babs is forced to eat pancakes with maple syrup after she hears the morning news. Poor thing! It’s all the fault of Trump, not of her appetite!

And why did they report this, based on two tw**ts from Streisand? Because PuffHo has gone bull-goose loony since the election, and simply can’t accept that their candidate lost.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm and filed under PuffHo :-(. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. blueollie
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

    I think this is a lighthearted play on the idea that something is “causing me to drink” joke.

    Example: as an undergraduate, I had a professor who once moaned that our midterms were bad enough to cause him to have a “stiff drink”.

    Reply
  2. P. Puk
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

    I got fat. It’s the Streisand Effect.

    Reply
  3. brokensea
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 4:10 pm | Permalink

    Huff’ton Post or The Onion?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: