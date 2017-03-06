More signs that Trump has driven HuffPo to madness

Despite Trump’s continuing screw-ups, which dominate real papers like the New York Times, HuffPo needs to pin everything on the Prez. Here’s one (click on screenshot if you must read it):

Why? Because Babs is forced to eat pancakes with maple syrup after she hears the morning news. Poor thing! It’s all the fault of Trump, not of her appetite!

And why did they report this, based on two tw**ts from Streisand? Because PuffHo has gone bull-goose loony since the election, and simply can’t accept that their candidate lost.