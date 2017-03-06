Google’s quiz on Komodo dragons

Today’s Google Doodle involves a 5-question quiz about Komodo dragons. (Click on screenshot to begin the quiz.)
I won! (See below; so did Greg Mayer, who called this to my attention.) You can learn more facts by going on with the Doodle after you get your score. Why a Komodo dragon Doodle today? Because it’s the 37th anniversary of Komodo National Park. I won’t tell you where that is, because it’s the basis of one of the quiz questions.
Report your results below, and I hope all the readers get at least 4 out of 5.
Now that you’ve taken your quiz, you can read about these big lizards ((Varanus komodoensis) here and watch this nice video:
If you want to see one attacking (and killing) a deer, go here.
“They’ve been known to bite people”?
They’ve been known to do a lot more than that!
Yeah. That cracked me up.
“Report your results below”
If I have to :
2/5
Maybe I’m making excuses, but, I took it about 6 hours before this post, and 5 miles bites before coffee. I recall getting angrier during the quiz, impulsively clicking ….
5/5. Can I call myself an expert now!?
5/5 here, with one lucky guess (had no idea about their sense of smell). This all reminds me that I have to go back and see if they’re actually venomous or not, as there still seems to be some debate?
Thanks for the information on these “beasties”. Hugs
I missed the one about being a light eater.