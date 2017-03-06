Google’s quiz on Komodo dragons

Today’s Google Doodle involves a 5-question quiz about Komodo dragons. (Click on screenshot to begin the quiz.)

I won! (See below; so did Greg Mayer, who called this to my attention.) You can learn more facts by going on with the Doodle after you get your score. Why a Komodo dragon Doodle today? Because it’s the 37th anniversary of Komodo National Park. I won’t tell you where that is, because it’s the basis of one of the quiz questions.



Report your results below, and I hope all the readers get at least 4 out of 5.

Now that you’ve taken your quiz, you can read about these big lizards ((Varanus komodoensis) here and watch this nice video:

If you want to see one attacking (and killing) a deer, go here.