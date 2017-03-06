Google’s quiz on Komodo dragons

Today’s Google Doodle involves a 5-question quiz about Komodo dragons. (Click on screenshot to begin the quiz.)

screen-shot-2017-03-06-at-10-02-01-am

 

I won! (See below; so did Greg Mayer, who called this to my attention.) You can learn more facts by going on with the Doodle after you get your score. Why a Komodo dragon Doodle today? Because it’s the 37th anniversary of Komodo National Park. I won’t tell you where that is, because it’s the basis of one of the quiz questions. 
 screen-shot-2017-03-06-at-10-03-44-am

Report your results below, and I hope all the readers get at least 4 out of 5.

Now that you’ve taken your quiz, you can read about these big lizards ((Varanus komodoensis) here and watch this nice video:

If you want to see one attacking (and killing) a deer, go here.

 

  1. Griff
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:24 am | Permalink

    “They’ve been known to bite people”?

    They’ve been known to do a lot more than that!

    • darrelle
      Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:26 am | Permalink

      Yeah. That cracked me up.

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:24 am | Permalink

    “Report your results below”

    If I have to :

    2/5

    Maybe I’m making excuses, but, I took it about 6 hours before this post, and 5 miles bites before coffee. I recall getting angrier during the quiz, impulsively clicking ….

  3. darrelle
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    5/5. Can I call myself an expert now!?

  4. Aelfric
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:28 am | Permalink

    5/5 here, with one lucky guess (had no idea about their sense of smell). This all reminds me that I have to go back and see if they’re actually venomous or not, as there still seems to be some debate?

  5. Scottie
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Thanks for the information on these “beasties”. Hugs

  6. Christopher Bonds
    Posted March 6, 2017 at 11:31 am | Permalink

    I missed the one about being a light eater.

