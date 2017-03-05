Speaking of linguistics. . . .

Here’s today’s xkcd, called the “Wrong Superhero”. I had to have Matthew explain it to me, as I didn’t get it immediately. I suspect others will.
For what it’s worth, this particular strip isn’t today’s strip by about 600 strips.
It’s good though.
Btw, the mouseover text is “Hi! Someone call for me? I’m a superhero who specializes in the study of God’s creation of Man in the Book of Genesi– HOLY SHIT A GIANT BUG!”
I divide my life into two phases-before I understood the difference between those two terms and after. It has been like night and dei.
what do i win if i got it immediately? (hint, see: word history)
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 46,311 other followers
For what it’s worth, this particular strip isn’t today’s strip by about 600 strips.
It’s good though.
Btw, the mouseover text is “Hi! Someone call for me? I’m a superhero who specializes in the study of God’s creation of Man in the Book of Genesi– HOLY SHIT A GIANT BUG!”
I divide my life into two phases-before I understood the difference between those two terms and after. It has been like night and dei.
what do i win if i got it immediately? (hint, see: word history)