Speaking of linguistics. . . .

Here’s today’s xkcd, called the “Wrong Superhero”. I had to have Matthew explain it to me, as I didn’t get it immediately. I suspect others will.

wrong_superhero

 

  dargndorp
    Posted March 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    For what it’s worth, this particular strip isn’t today’s strip by about 600 strips.

    It’s good though.

    Btw, the mouseover text is “Hi! Someone call for me? I’m a superhero who specializes in the study of God’s creation of Man in the Book of Genesi– HOLY SHIT A GIANT BUG!”

  Andrew B.
    Posted March 5, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I divide my life into two phases-before I understood the difference between those two terms and after. It has been like night and dei.

  aarrgghhv2
    Posted March 5, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    what do i win if i got it immediately? (hint, see: word history)

