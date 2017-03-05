Neil deGrasse Tyson messes up a bit about linguistics

Most of us are picky about errors that laypeople make about our fields of expertise—as I’ve learned from the many misstatements I’ve made on this website. And that goes double for linguists, whose job is often to be picky about language itself. Here’s a tw**t from Neil deGrasse Tyson that has raised the hackles of some linguists.
Tyson is referring to the 2016 movie “Arrival“, which deals with the arrival of a group of friendly aliens on Earth and the desire of some humans to extirpate them. The movie stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Tzi Ma, but I haven’t seen it because I’m sci-fi illiterate. (It gets a very high critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.)
Here’s the first paragraph of Wikipedia‘s plot summary so you can see what Tyson’s talking about:
In what appears to be a flashback scene, linguist Louise Banks is caring for her adolescent daughter, who dies of cancer. While she is lecturing at a university, twelve extraterrestrial spacecraft appear across the Earth. U.S. Army Colonel Weber asks Louise to join Los Alamos National Laboratory physicist Ian Donnelly to decipher their language and find out why they have arrived. The team is brought to a military camp in Montana near one of the spacecraft, and makes contact with two seven-limbed aliens on board. They call the extraterrestrials “heptapods”, and Ian nicknames them Abbott and Costello. Louise discovers that they have a written language of complicated circular symbols, and she begins to learn the symbols that correspond to a basic vocabulary. As she becomes more proficient, she starts to see and dream vivid images of herself with her daughter, and of their relationship with the father.
It didn’t take long for four linguists, all from different countries, to write an open letter to Tyson at Language Log, setting him straight about the “cryptographer” and “linguist” part. I won’t reproduce it all, but here’s an excerpt:
Most importantly, a cryptanalyst would likely be much less suited to the task of communicating with aliens than a linguist would (a cryptographer even less so, since they work on encryption, not decryption). Cryptanalysis relies on decrypting coded messages from a known language. If the source language and the encryption method are both unknown, ordinary cryptanalytic methods will fail. This is why the Native American code talkers of the 20th century were so invaluable to the US in both world wars: their languages were not understood by enemy cryptanalysts, so their encrypted versions could not be cracked, unlike with well-known languages like English.
A linguist’s interactive methodology is more likely to result in successful communication with aliens. Whereas cryptanalysts generally work with a static corpus of encrypted messages and cannot obtain new ones of a particular type on demand, linguists are trained in a variety of techniques to elicit targeted utterances from speakers, as broadly demonstrated by the elicitation sessions in Arrival. These elicitation sessions are designed to bring to light subtle information about the atomic units of a language, how they are combined into longer units, what those units mean, and how they are used. These methods are used for analyzing the structure of well-known languages as well as for documenting and analyzing endangered languages that the linguist may not speak with any fluency and may be typologically quite different from widely spoken languages of the world.
I can understand why they’re a bit exercised, as Tyson has nearly four million followers on Twitter, and if I were a linguist I’d be a bit miffed at the widely-propagated misrepresentation of what linguists do.
And if you don’t know what the “code talkers” were, it’s a cool story. These were Native American soldiers, mostly Navajos, and mostly during World War II (there were other tribes of Native Americans as well as Basques), who, during battle, relayed messages to each other in their native languages—verbally. Since Navajo is a language that is unwritten, there was no reference the enemy could use to decrypt the words. This was both clever and effective, though the contribution of code talkers to the war effort—they greatly helped win the Battle of Iwo Jima, for instance—has gone largely unrecognized.
Here’s a short video about them that I recommend:
Many people have no idea what linguistics is about. One of the most common questions I get if I mention that I have a degree in linguistics is, “How many languages do you speak?” That’s not the point – the point is understanding the underlying principles behind languages.
The jackpot task for almost any linguist is to go into the field and decode a previously undocumented language. That takes insight, intuition and patience. However, one thing that field linguistics (which is what was going on in Arrival) has in common with cryptanalysis is pattern recognition. However, the biggest differences is that where encryption is involved, the objective is to hide patterns, while in linguistics, the patterns are conventions that have developed to unite communities of speakers in understanding each other.
It is hard to understand why Tyson would even enter such a comment. He obviously is not informed or is just shooting from the hip. The example they used in their counter argument was very good.
Actually the languages like Navajo had written forms though not necessarily standardized (missionaries frequently did this sort of work). The alphabets were also obscure, not necessarily phonetic, and even knowing how it sounds doesn’t help if you don’t know the morphology or grammar so that the enemy forces had no resources. Note even in the language they still used code (one word standing for another word or concept) so even if by chance the enemy had a speaker it still wouldn’t be understandable (but would be easier to crack).
Good morning Jerry. I have no recommendation one way or the other about whether you might want to see the movie (I haven’t, as I’m not a moveigoer), but I suspect you might want to track down and read “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang, the novella from which the film is (ostensibly) taken. It is ferociously intelligent (like all of Chiang’s work), and very moving.
A Locus magazine poll in 2012 voted it the best science fiction and fantasy novella of the 20th century. While I don’t know if I’d actually rate it #1 myself, it’s certainly a reasonable pick, and definitely in the top ten. It’s one of my go-to pieces to give to people who think of science fiction as nothing more than Buck Rogers kind of stuff.
While the story has been anthologized a number of times, the easiest way to find it and others of Chiang’s superb stores would be his collection Stories of Your Life and Others. “Tower of Babylon,” which kicked off his career, is spectacular. One story which will probably appeal to a large percentage of this web site’s readership is his “Hell is the Absence of God,” a fantasy (obviously!) in which god interacts regularly with the world, and heaven and hell are both visible and a part of daily life.
Arrival is a sci-fi movie for non-sci-fi fans (and scientifically illiterate people). I’m a sci-fi fan (and an ex-scientist) and didn’t like it much.
I’ve not seen Arrival, nor do I really care to (sounds like a riff on Sagan’s Contact, which also had a female lead, despite what the Ctrl Left claimed) but wouldn’t we all rather have a larger team of experts, not just two, no matter which two are “correct” according to tw*tter? This kind of forced outrage over tweets is exactly why I ditched tw*tter. Oooh, somebody made a mistake? Let’s all pile on them! It wasn’t too long ago that tw*tter’s final arbiters on culture and morality went after Tyson because he once put out a list of the 10 classics that he would want everyone to read, yes, since they were classics, they didn’t contain a single woman, so he was immediately branded a misogynist; sexism since the beginning of western culture was clearly his fault, somehow.
This sort of thing is why I choose to not be a celebrity. 😉
Chapter 5 of Simon Singh’s The Code Book discusses the decipherment of unknown languages. His examples of hieroglyphics and linear B tend to indicate that both linguists and cryptanylists could contribute.
I did not know that Navajo talkers were used in the first world war. Slightly surprised that it worked a 2nd time.