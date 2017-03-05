More chiropractic shenanigans

I don’t think I’ve ever been so besieged by newbie commenters as I have by chiropractors and their acolytes over the last several days. After I posted a few times on that form of quackery (here, here, here, and here), I’ve had chiropractors, students in chiropractic school, and even chiropactors’ wives try to comment on this site showing me how badly wrong I’ve gone. Chiropractic, they say, effects “miracle” cures. I’ve posted a few of their beefs, but they’re getting repetitive and tiresome, and they’re easily refuted. Here are a few of the common responses, which I’ll let readers deal with since they’re no-brainers (I can’t resist a few parenthetical comments):
- Chiropractic is perfectly safe, and the cases of damage are overrated.
- Scientific medicine is much more dangerous, with a higher number of deaths resulting after medical treatment (but the quacks don’t distinguish proper treatment that doesn’t work from medical malpractice).
- Along those lines, one commenter said, “More people die from medical Drs. And from prescribed medicine than from a Chiropractor.” Probably true, but there are two good reasons, both obvious.
- Malpractice insurance is higher for chiropractors than for real doctors (Duhhh!)
- Chiropractic can cure bad lower backs (The evidence is weak at best, and it’s cheaper and better to see a physical therapist. And of course chiropractors usually claim to cure far more than bad backs, not to mention that they usually make you sign up for a long expensive course of treatment, which wouldn’t happen with a physical therapist.)
- Doctors get people addicted to medications like pain medicine. (Ummmm. . . is it the doctors’ fault? And many people get pain meds illegally.)
- Chiropractors can be a good “first responder”. AS one chiro had the temerity to write, “We are primary care providers, which means we have to be able to differentially diagnose and recognize when things are life threatening and when patients need to be referred and where to.” Pro-tip: NEVER use a chiropractor as your primary care “provider”. Use a real doctor, an M.D.!
But enough; I’m tiring of these people and their refuted claims. The fact that I’m suddenly inundated by would-be commenters suggest that they’re communicating with each other, saying, “Go after that Coyne guy.” But as one of my friends said when I called chiropractors “quacks”, “That is an insult to ducks!” (Besides, ducks never present inflated bills. I’ll be here all week, folks.)
Oh, one more comment before I get to the comic at hand: I haven’t heard back from the Cincinnati Zoo after I wrote them (twice) asking for an explanation of why they used a chiropractor trained on humans to adjust the cervical vertebrae of a baby tiger. I doubt they’ll ever respond.
And the comic: over at Daryl Cunningham Investigates, you can see a comic-strip version about the history and practice of chiropractic “medicine”. The strip is pretty, but the story isn’t; I’ll give just a few panels from the long but engaging strip:
and (remember that many chiros are anti-vaxxers):
Now I’m going to be even more inundated with outraged chiropractors, their wives, and their students. To which I say, “Come at me, bro!” but don’t expect that I’m going to publicize quackery on this site. You’ll see me do that when I start saying that creationists are right, for the scientific basis of chiropractic is about as sound as that of creationism.
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.
-Upton Sinclair
I had a good friend who swore by her chiropractor. A few years ago she kept having back pain, and went to the chiro a couple of times a week. Finally her daughter talked her into going to a real doc, who did tests, including imaging, and my friend was found to have end-stage lung cancer. She died two weeks later. But hey, her chiropractor got rich, so who cares?
Fools and their money are soon parted. Shame it’s given to odious people like (most) chiropractors.
The grain of truth in some of those comments is that *manipulative therapy* has been shown to be effective for some types of low back pain. Chiropractic is one form of manipulative therapy, but not the only one. The danger of chiropractic is the sheer volume of anti-scientific views that come bundled with narrowly defined evidence-based part.
In 40 years of following the subject of health-fraud and quackery, I have learned to expect to find chiropractors on the wrong side of any issue. I routinely hear from my dental patients that their chiros have given them pseudoscientific advice on amalgam, flouride, materials, TMJ, x-rays, etc., etc., ad nauseam.
The root of the problem is that chiropractic is, for all practical purposes, unregulated. Despite the window-dressing of regulatory boards, there is no clear definition of the boundaries of the profession that is based in evidence-based science, and in practice, chiros market themselves far beyond any actual training or competence.
As modern medicine evolved into and through the 20th century, chiropractic was faced with the option of entering the science-based world and likely disappearing into the fields of physical and occupational therapy, or engaging in a turf-based, politically achieved retreat into pseudoscience. They chose the latter.
The comic strip’s comment on osteopathy needs clarification.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osteopathy
In many countries osteopaths are not permitted to practise medicine nor have they shed their mystical roots.