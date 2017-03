The title above is the header of an email sent to me by reader Christopher Moss, who enclosed a photo and a comment. (The same squirrel, by the way, won the Squirrel Appreciation Contest a while back.)

I am creating a monster, one who complains noisily when I get up in the morning and fail to put out the feeder fast enough. One of these days he will be big enough to give me a good thumping for my tardiness.