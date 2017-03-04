Fleetwood Mac: “Say You Love Me”

I declare this Fleetwood Mac Week, and I’ll put up some of my favorite tunes. This one, “Say you love me,” is among them, written by Christine McVie for the 1975 “Fleetwood Mac” album. Here she performs it 12 years later in one of the live tracks from “The Dance“—a recording before an audience in Burbank, California that was made into a live album. I particularly like Lindsey Buckingham’s banjo solo at the beginning and again at at 1:39.
Consider this a tribute to one of the best bands ever—on the 20th anniversary of this concert.
What a lot of music from only a banjo, a bass guitar, two drums and a cymbal, and four voices! This is one of the few live performances that equals (or betters) the original recorded songs.
