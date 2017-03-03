Stevie Nicks: an impromptu “Wild Heart”

Here’s some music to end the week.

Steve Nicks and Fleetwood Mac were national treasures, far, far above the autotuned pap that passes for rock music today. (Get off of my lawn!). There was an excellent article about Nicks in the November 28, 2016 issue of the New Yorker: “What the heart says: the resurgent appeal of Stevie Nicks“, by Amanda Petrusich. Toward the end you can read this (but read the whole piece, too):

The artist Justin Vernon, of the band Bon Iver, uses a brief sample of “Wild Heart” (a track from “The Wild Heart”) on the group’s new album, “22, A Million.” Nicks’s voice is sped up, pitch-altered, and barely discernible as human—just a high, grousing “wah-wah,” deployed intermittently. Vernon pinched it from a popular YouTube video of Nicks, in which she sits on a stool having her makeup done, wearing a white dress with spaghetti straps. She begins to sing. Soon, someone is messing with a piano; one of her backup singers joins in with a harmony. The makeup artist gamely tries to continue with her work, before giving up. While the studio recording of “Wild Heart” is saturated, almost wet, this version is all air, all joy. What affects me most about the video is how profoundly Nicks appears to love singing. Her voice has an undulating, galloping quality. It is as if, once it’s started up, there’s no slowing down, no stopping; the car is careering down a mountain, with no brakes. You can see on her face how good it feels just to let go.

I found that video, apparently a spontaneous outburst from a Rolling Stone photo session. Here it is:

What a voice!