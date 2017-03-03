Roadrunner nabs hummingbirds

Roadrunners don’t fly much; in fact, I’ve seen Greater Roadrunners (Geococcyx californianus) many times in the desert, but have never seen one leave the ground. After all, there’s a reason they’re called “roadrunners.”
But this one did levitate. According to the Audubon News site, photographer Roy Dunn saw the possibility of a roadrunner snatching a hummingbird from his feeder after the roadrunner had been lurking below it for some time.
During all that time watching hummingbirds, [Dunn] occasionally has had some company: a Greater Roadrunner. While Dunn lurked behind his camera, the carnivorous bird, which typically eats lizards and insects, would lurk at the base of a flowering cactus or a hummingbird feeder and wait for a feathery snack to stop by. Then, while the hummingbird is enjoying a sip of nectar—pounce! Even when ambushed, the hummingbird gets away most of the time; roadrunners only make a successful catch about once in 10 tries, Dunn says.
The first time Dunn saw a roadrunner attempt to catch a hummingbird has stuck with him. “It was really quite sensational to witness, and it made me feel a little uncomfortable,” he says. But he refuses to be squeamish about it. “Nature is nature, and I’m steadfast in my belief that it should be documented how it occurs.”
So this fall, Dunn set up a camera in his kitchen, frame fixed on a feeder. Then, he waited. Getting the video took patience, given the roadrunners’ failure rate. And natural photography aside, Dunn does meddle on the hummingbirds’ behalf to try and deter roadrunners from becoming too reliant on the high concentrations of hummers around his house. He, his wife, and his dog have all been known to chase roadrunners away from the feeders. “I’m not out to give the roadrunners a free lunch, put it that way,” he says.
But the day he made this video, Dunn didn’t scare the roadrunner off. Instead, he waited almost three hours to catch the right moment—and for the roadrunner to catch his meal. “He missed quite a few before he nailed one,” Dunn says. He was ready, with a camera that can stretch two seconds of action into twenty seconds of amazing action. “And once he nailed one, I raced out and chased him away!”
I think I would have chased the roadrunner away; natural selection be damned.
h/t: Ben W.
Dinosaurs eating dinosaurs. Not something you see everyday. Beautiful capture! Tasty sweet treat (hummingbird is full of sugar water!)
I volunteer at Big Bend National Park in south Texas. Waiting for a beautiful sunset last spring, I watched a roadrunner attempt to snatch a young desert cottontail that wandered too close. Oddly discomfiting to see it. I wondered how a bird without talons or hooked beak would kill and eat a rabbit half its size.
They would probably it and beat it senseless against the ground, as one did with a gopher in this video.
Youtube rarely disappoints – thanks.
I,m with PCC, the Roadrunner would have got short shrift.
Where is the coyote when you need one…
“Nature, red in tooth and claw”- it seems that ALL animals are “opportunists” to one extent or another: I’ve seen videos of cows eating chickens, deer eating dead fish (then there’s that video of the snake eating frog eggs at the edge of a pond, whereupon he’s devoured by a huge frog)- the videos on YouTube of Great Blue Herons are amazing- those critters will eat ANYTHING they can catch and get in their mouths. I used to have six bee hives, and it was discomfiting to watch as Flycatchers, Assassin Bugs, and Praying Mantises would wait near the entrance of the hive and grab one worker after another.
“Natural selection be damned” — funny!