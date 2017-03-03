Friday: Hili dialogue

Good Friday (well, not the real one): it’s March 3, 2017, and it’s National Cold Cuts day. (Do they call them that in other English-speaking countries?) It’s also Cold Weather Day in Chicago, with a temperature of 20° F (-7° C) when I walked to work, and it won’t rise above the freezing point all day. More important, it’s World Wildlife Day, proclaimed by the UN on this day in 2014 when the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora was adopted.

On this day in 1875, Bizet’s opera Carmen opened at the Opéra-Comique in Paris. On the very same day in Montreal, the world’s first organized indoor game of ice hockey was played (I’m sure some Canadian reader will contest this.) On March 3, 1931, the U.S. adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as its national anthem. That was a terrible choice: “America the Beautiful” would have been much better. On this day in 1986, Australia became fully independent from the United Kingdom. Finally, I’ll quote this 2005 anniversary from Wikipedia, as I’ll soon be in that country: “Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006 where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.”

Notables born on this day include Georg Cantor (1845), Alexander Graham Bell (1847), Jean Harlow (1911), Doc Watson (1923), Ira Glass (1959), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962), and Brian Cox (1968; he’s 49 today). In honor of the great Doc Watson, here he is with the equally great Earl Scruggs, both of their sons, and some guy named Stevie, in an impromptu performance of “John Hardy,” “Cripple Creek,” and another song I don’t recognize. Mountain music at its best, played outdoors at Doc’s house.

Those who died on this day include Lou Costello (1959; the same day Ira Glass was born), Hergé (1983), Danny Kaye (1987, real name David Daniel Kaminsky), geneticist Sewall Wright (1988, he was 98), and Albert Sabin (1993). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being paranoid:

Cyrus: They are working all the time. Hili: They are just pretending they don’t want to go for a walk with us. (Photo: Sarah Lawson)

In Polish:

Cyrus: Oni ciągle pracują.

Hili: Udają, nie chce im się iść z nami na spacer. (Foto: Sarah Lawson)

h/t: Grania