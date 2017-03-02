Three advocates of chiropractic write in

I have to say that I’ve gotten more pushback from readers on chiropractic “medicine” than I expected, especially given that there’s no good scientific evidence for its efficacy. If it’s benefited you, ask yourself whether you might have gotten better without treatment (this often happens), or whether some more qualified or experienced person, such as a physical therapist or even a massage therapist, would be a better choice than these undereducated but greedy quacks, who often claim that many diverse illnesses can be cured by manipulating the spine (“subluxation”), and who often try to sell you expensive treatment programs (in advance!) or use useless diagnostic tools like X-rays. Chiropractors are not medical doctors, and no hospital will allow them through the doors—at least no hospital that I know.
I did, however, get some of what I expected: comments from new people vigorously defending chiropractic. There’s no convert quite so vocal as enthusiasts who see their pet woo attacked. Yesterday I got one comment from a chiropractor who, unfortunately, runs a school for gifted children. And just this morning three comments, all from new people who love chiropractic, wriggled into moderation. I present them below; none of these commenters be posting here again because I simply don’t want to get into arguments with the medical equivalent of flat-earthers.
The comments are below; the first was meant to be put after my post “Quackery of the month: Cincinnati Zoo uses chiropractic on tiger cub, adjusting spine to cure “failure to thrive” and the second two after “A benighted person defends chiropractors.” All spelling and grammar are preserved exactly as presented.
Ava Ronchetti [JAC: if you Google this name, you’ll come up with a chiropractor in Massachusetts]
You my friend, are as ignorant as you are uneducated. First of all, the comprehension of the human biology can be taught to a 3rd grader in the simplest of terms. THE NO SCIENTIFIC DATA bullshit is tiring at best, to explain to a dummy such as yourself…just ask thousands of non biased REALPERSONS, who have actually been to other allied health professionals and were helped. SCIENTIFIC evidence???? Is there SCIENTIFIC un altered data on the drugs that are addicting chronic pain sufferers by the millions. Doctors are taught to pass out drugs like they are candy..Cover up those symptoms your body is screaming at you to repair!! Medical and big Pharma to the rescue.They are killing us by the millions and youre here complaing about a Zoo helping a cub ti thrive by removing nerve interference so its little body can heal in its own..That my ignorant friend, is how Chiropractic works..take all your stuffy “lack of scientific data and sit down…way over there..in the nosebleed seats…
Yes, here’s a person who rejects scientific data for personal anecdotes (neglecting the fact that such anecdotes can be found for any form of quackery), and who makes the frequent claim that doctors are to blame for deaths. Well, yes, they are, sometimes, and do make errors, but they also do stuff like open-heart surgery and cancer treatment that carry substantial risks or constitutes palliative care. And they’re not wedded to quackery. I wonder if Ms. Ronchetti, if diagnosed with a severe infection like appendicitis, or a tumor on her brain, would abjure “Medical and Big Pharma.”
As for doctors killing people by addicting chronic pain sufferers, well, many doctors won’t prescribe the most addictive drugs, many patients don’t follow the regimen (is that the doctors’ fault?) and many peopole get the medication illegally. Should that really be blamed on “Medical and Big Pharma”?
It’s truly sad that the best these people can say about chiropractic is “some people claimed to have been helped” along with “but look! Medicine and Big Pharma kill people too!”. And their rejection of scientific testing of medical treatment brands them as charlatans, unwilling to accept the best way to actually get evidence for the usefulness of their methods.
David Black
You really do need to do your research. There are nearly a million people who die at the hands of the medical profession every year. I have said many times that organized medicine would kill to have our safety record. Check it out. You might save a few lives.
David Black, Doctor of Chiropractic
Really? I’d save a few lives by referring everybody with a medical problem to a chiropractor? If you do that, pal, you’ll kill a lot more than a million people per year!
James
Chiropractic is based on neurology. If you don’t understand neurology you won’t be able to vet what comes your way about others options noons. The fact that allopathic Medicine using allopathic model tries to explain a wholistic process is part of the critics problem not to mention he is most likely a paid advocate for strictly the politaical medical establishment. The fact that some of the talented medical practitioners are crossing over from allopathic medicine into the realm of Holistic Mediicine speaks loudly of how ahead the Holistic practices and the profession of chiropractic is ahead of allopathic medicine in terms of Functional Performance. Thier is plenty of science backing the efficacy & safety of the practice of healing & treating health conditions more effectively than procedural/ symptom medicine or with use of drugs. The fact is a balanced system OutPerforms. Chiropractic is about one thing, removing nonproductive Resistance and restoring structural balance. The rest takes care of itself with appropriate Stewardship of Lifestyle. It’s that simple.
I’m not aware of any practicing physicians who have given up real medicine for chiropractic medicine. Maybe there’s one or two, but you’d be an idiot to do that, not just because you’ll lose money, but because you’ll trade a helping profession for a greedy and ineffective profession. (Remember, chiropractors aren’t allowed into hospitals to practice.)
As for the rest of the letter, it’s pretty much gibberish, so you can understand why “James” has succumbed to the blandishments of woo.
I’ve found seeing a chiropractor very beneficial. Whether there is any scientific basis to the treatment is actually of secondary importance to me personally, though perhaps it should be relevant to people who make funding and/or policy decisions. I’m quite happy to accept that it’s basically massage therapy. There may also be an element of placebo. But in general, I think placebos are terribly underrated.
But in that case the benefit is not unique to chiropractic. You might as well go see a proper physical therapist.
Long ago while recovering from an accident in a bicycle race my team’s doc suggested I try a chiroquacker to help with some back pain. He knew well what they were but felt that I could be helped by what amounted to massage therapy.
I was in gradual school at the time studying immunology and this “Dr”, in the midst of “adjusting” me, started telling me how spinal subluxations have these great effects on the immune system, how they can help cure disease by stimulating immunity or something. I asked a few questions (I didn’t tell him my work) just to see what he had to say. Oh boy. Those guys are nuts.
Never went back. I convinced my coach that I didn’t need any therapy.
If they help with symptoms of back pain, that’s great. It’s just a special kind of physical therapy and when it’s medically appropriate to manipulate someone’s spine to help with skeletal-muscular issues, then great. But the woo…..
“pet woo!” Oh, that’s a keeper.
You can always tell a lot about a person just by their writing. When I see ALL CAPS and multiple “?????” and “!!!!!” used to express something I think it’s fair to immediately conclude that you’re dealing w/ a low information character, and in these cases low information woomeisters.
My chum is an osteopath but I think that is a different kettle of fish.
Wow, I have to say I’m surprised and disappointed with those three replies. After the first crank message I figured “round two” would be people making much more credible arguments…but it isn’t. Round two is still lots of ad homs, argument from ignorance, ‘all those patients can’t be wrong,’ and other very transparent fallacies.
If, Jerry, you get a level-headed defense where the person cites peer-review studies and defends a mechanism for it, please consider posting it. I, for one, would be interested in seeing it. I doubt it would change my mind, but it would be nice to see some chiropractor who *doesn’t* defend their field by making conspiracy-theory-like accusations against ‘allopathic’ medicine and who shows they know the difference between anecdote and data. I honestly didn’t think the merely-misguided-to-crank count would be 0-to-4.
I could see this one happening a mile away. Manipulate a tiger and you end up poking a bear. These quacks have a very thin skin and it constantly amazes me how the public accepts this woo as any form of legitimate medical practice. Thanks for vocalizing and exposing these “professionals” for the snake oil salespeople they really are.
Your first letter from Ava, very classy. If anyone of any profession put that stuff on paper and sent it to me or you, they would not get the time of day or any of my time. I would not expect that mouth from any but a sailor and he or she would not be looking to extract money from my wallet. Yes Ava, you really sold me.
The vehemence of the comments from chiros like Ronchetti suggest that PCC may have manipulated a nerve.
Heh. Yes their ‘nerve flow’ seems to be quite strong and free. Maybe JAC could start a new form of alternative medicine. “Tauntopractice – reduces blockages between brain and mouth! Turns subluxions into superluxions! Observe how, with just a few jibes, tons of negative energy flows right out of subject!”
America is becoming the land of avoidance. The quick pill, the magic lotion, and the voodoo spine shift.
Exercise and diet. At present, there is no substitute for hard work and taking steps to actually learn something about your body and how it responds to the environment.
They do love a good straw man argument! That the medical and pharmaceutical professions are imperfect has no bearing on the efficacy of your brand of snake oil. And I also enjoy reading “fact” and “evidence” but then not seeing any links to said facts and evidence. Thank you for banning these idiots.
— more pushback from readers on chiropractic “medicine” than I expected—
I noticed years ago that posts against woo such as paranormal activity or near death experiences often produced a lot more hostility than did posts against religion or political stances.
Maybe this is only true because the audience is in broad agreement on religion and politics, and so remains silent.
The only chiropractors worth their salt: “Cats giving massage” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oh3aH6OaAXI.
Can’t beat a cat for giving spinal manipulation.
They do a pretty good job on the brain as well.
I am not surprised. Wooers of all varieties very commonly cultivate the Suspicion Of The Evil Establishment meme and very commonly have little real evidence to counter criticism leaving ad hom and insults their defensive weapons of choice by default.
One advantage of many chiropractors is that waiting time for an appointment can be short, e.g. zero.
Based on anecdotal evidence, I think chiropractors can help with back pain that can be relieved by massage.
I think the big problem with chiropractors (aside from the fact that their theory is nonsense) is that so many want to do more than they can. Provide back pain relief through massage? Yes. Cure or effectively treat most other problems? No. The problem isn’t helped by the proliferation of chiropractors (three offices in two blocks in a small western city I visited?). The market for therapeutic back massage gets saturated.
Like how David Black said “organised” medicine. There you have it!
Under good placebo controlled trials, Chiropractic does not work except through placebo effects or just plain old physical therapy type responses. The philosophy that it is based on also has not been shown to be true.
Also, many Chiropractors are anti vaccination. I’ve seen some suggest that manipulating newborns is a health treatment. Manipulation of the neck for sinus infections. Many also embrace homeopathy. Guilty by association.
That the public is enamored by them is no more proof that their treatment philosophies are true than all the people who check their astrology charts makes astrology true.
Wilks vs the AMA came through when I was in med school in 1987– although it was a ruling only against the AMA, it was interpreted as an injunction against all of us, as individuals, to avoid disparaging chiropractors. I remember the uproar and being told in class that now we were no longer allowed to say anything negative about them. I think there is still some fear on that front among physicians– I don’t know if warranted or not bc I’m not a lawyer. Would be cool to have an attorney weigh in on this thread.
I try to keep my patients away from them by explaining there are zero evidence based reasons for children to see one. Most of the parents follow my advice on that point.