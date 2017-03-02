Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ fake news

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip is called “six,” is a day late but the first one to address the American political situation, all the while bringing up an incident that pious but moderate Muslims prefer to ignore:
The one guy that makes the Catholic church look not so bad.
The Donald probably finds having Mohammed stand in for him here as insulting as he found having a woman portray his press secretary, Sean Spicer, on SNL.