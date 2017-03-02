Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ fake news

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip is called “six,” is a day late but the first one to address the American political situation, all the while bringing up an incident that pious but moderate Muslims prefer to ignore:

  1. Randy schenck
    The one guy that makes the Catholic church look not so bad.

  2. Ken Kukec
    The Donald probably finds having Mohammed stand in for him here as insulting as he found having a woman portray his press secretary, Sean Spicer, on SNL.

