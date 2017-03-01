Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some bird photos from reader Karen Bartelt; her notes are indented:

Just a potpourri of “dueling birds” at my feeders last month.

Dueling male northern cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis) looking at a red-bellied woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus):

cardinals

Dueling downy woodpeckers (Picoides pubescens); two females and a male/female confrontation:

downies1

downies2

Dueling northern flickers (Colaptes auratus):

flickers

We went to Starved Rock SP (near Utica IL), last week hoping to see bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus).  We saw about a dozen in a field just southwest of the entrance gate.  There was a carcass, probably a deer, in the field, and adults and juveniles were having quite a time.  I was only able to photograph half of them on the ground at any one time.  The park was nice, but we saw no eagles.  Why dive in cold water to catch fish when there is a nice carcass a half mile away?

p1100716

p1100722sm

