Publishers employ “sensitivity readers” to avoid offending readers

A new National Public Radio (NPR) piece by Lynn Neary reveals something I didn't know: some book publishers, especially those who put out children's books, employ "sensitivity readers" to go over manuscripts and single out bits that might offend readers.



This new business, which employs a bunch of specialists who vet particular genres of books, seems to go along with the climate of the times: times when the word “nigger” is expunged from Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn.

. . . The use of sensitivity readers began as an informal practice, but it became more systematized with the creation of the website Writing in the Margins, which lists readers and their areas of expertise. [The list is here. I would recommend looking at it somewhat closely!]

The sensitivity readers cover the gamut of writing, but there does seem a surfeit of those interested in fantasy, science fiction, and mythology.

But of course there are those (I among them) who think that the “sensitivity readers” might be overly sensitive (and censorious), redacting ideas that might challenge people (not just children), or imposing their own ideology on the writer. Here’s one dissenter:

Writer Hillary Jordan is wary of that development. “If this is a source for a writer who has no other way to get it, then great,” she says. “But I feel that if it’s a risk management tool of some sort, I find that troubling.” Jordan is author of Mudbound, a novel which has been made into a movie to be released this year. The story is told by characters who are both male and female, and black and white. Jordan says she was intimidated writing from the perspective of black characters, but a teacher told her you can’t be afraid of your own work. “Writing literature is inherently risky,” she says. “And the further you get from your own experience, the riskier it is. But no one can inoculate you against these risks because they’re part of the process.”

Jordan acknowledges that things have changed since her book was published almost a decade ago. People are more sensitive now, she says, but literature can’t come from a place of fear. “It comes from curiosity about how other people live; it comes from the desire to break down the barriers between us. And I just don’t know how you do that if you have someone looking over your shoulder and sort of coughing slightly to let you know when you’re off.” Sensitivity readers reject the charge: Jordan worries that what begins with good intentions can end in censorship, an idea sensitivity reader Dhonielle Clayton rejects. “I’m not in the business of censoring people,” Clayton says. “I’m in the business of checking to make sure what they’re doing does not have harm and repercussions for the people that they are writing about. Because people don’t realize the power of words and the power of bad representation — it can haunt people.” But that is censorship, even if of a mild sort. After all, wouldn’t a good editor vetting a book sense if something is “off,” and then consult an expert (not necessarily a “sensivitity expert”!) to see if there’s some undetected slur, or some mistake? What worries me most is that this endeavor is designed to protect people from challenges to their thinking that constitutes the power of words—and it’s a generally good power. The sensitivity readers are trying to convert books into “safe spaces”, and that’s exactly what they should not be. And I’m absolutely sure that many of these readers have ideas of what ideas are “right” and what ideas are “wrong” and shouldn’t be represented. That is the danger. Could you imagine a social justice writer reading a book by Dave Rubin? Whenever you see the phrase: “words can be hurtful,” especially in conjunction with speech or literature, run for the hills.

