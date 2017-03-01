Publishers employ “sensitivity readers” to avoid offending readers

A new National Public Radio (NPR) piece by Lynn Neary reveals something I didn’t know: some book publishers, especially those who put out children’s books, employ “sensitivity readers” to go over manuscripts and single out bits that might offend readers. The NPR piece can be accessed (both the audio and text) by clicking on the screenshot below.
This new business, which employs a bunch of specialists who vet particular genres of books, seems to go along with the climate of the times: times when the word “nigger” is expunged from Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn.
. . . The use of sensitivity readers began as an informal practice, but it became more systematized with the creation of the website Writing in the Margins, which lists readers and their areas of expertise. [The list is here. I would recommend looking at it somewhat closely!]
The sensitivity readers cover the gamut of writing, but there does seem a surfeit of those interested in fantasy, science fiction, and mythology.
But of course there are those (I among them) who think that the “sensitivity readers” might be overly sensitive (and censorious), redacting ideas that might challenge people (not just children), or imposing their own ideology on the writer. Here’s one dissenter:
Writer Hillary Jordan is wary of that development. “If this is a source for a writer who has no other way to get it, then great,” she says. “But I feel that if it’s a risk management tool of some sort, I find that troubling.”
Jordan is author of Mudbound, a novel which has been made into a movie to be released this year. The story is told by characters who are both male and female, and black and white. Jordan says she was intimidated writing from the perspective of black characters, but a teacher told her you can’t be afraid of your own work. “Writing literature is inherently risky,” she says. “And the further you get from your own experience, the riskier it is. But no one can inoculate you against these risks because they’re part of the process.”
Jordan acknowledges that things have changed since her book was published almost a decade ago. People are more sensitive now, she says, but literature can’t come from a place of fear. “It comes from curiosity about how other people live; it comes from the desire to break down the barriers between us. And I just don’t know how you do that if you have someone looking over your shoulder and sort of coughing slightly to let you know when you’re off.”
Jordan worries that what begins with good intentions can end in censorship, an idea sensitivity reader Dhonielle Clayton rejects. “I’m not in the business of censoring people,” Clayton says. “I’m in the business of checking to make sure what they’re doing does not have harm and repercussions for the people that they are writing about. Because people don’t realize the power of words and the power of bad representation — it can haunt people.”
But that is censorship, even if of a mild sort. After all, wouldn’t a good editor vetting a book sense if something is “off,” and then consult an expert (not necessarily a “sensivitity expert”!) to see if there’s some undetected slur, or some mistake? What worries me most is that this endeavor is designed to protect people from challenges to their thinking that constitutes the power of words—and it’s a generally good power. The sensitivity readers are trying to convert books into “safe spaces”, and that’s exactly what they should not be. And I’m absolutely sure that many of these readers have ideas of what ideas are “right” and what ideas are “wrong” and shouldn’t be represented. That is the danger. Could you imagine a social justice writer reading a book by Dave Rubin?
Whenever you see the phrase: “words can be hurtful,” especially in conjunction with speech or literature, run for the hills.
h/t: Jon
The best comment I’ve seen on this sort of thing is on an R4 comedy when the comedian repeatedly said “fuck”, knowing that it would be beeped out, but doing so in such a way that the beeps spelled “fuck” in morse code.
Remember this from sixty years ago? Stan Freeberg – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ22N3Y9f70
And what if a Klansman wanted to publish a book, “Bedtime for Blond Blue-eyed Boys”? would it have to get rewritten to pass muster with the Oversensitive Thought Police? Or does the First Amendment no longer apply to them? And we expect their reaction to being silenced to itself be peacefully silent…why, exactly?
If your goal is goodthinking duckspeak and you haven’t yet succeeded in policing your own thoughts, sure, hire a brainwasher to help you cleanse your mind.
But the practice, as described, can only ultimately end with committees of censors commanding “proper” use of “ze” and “zir” and similar such zhit.
I have a novel thought. How about we go about finding all these vulnerable, sensitive people, and protect them at the source?
Those who show promise can be given desensitivity training, in which they’re given tools to strengthen their sense of self-worth to the point that they don’t become suicidal because somebody who doesn’t care about them doesn’t care about them. And those who truly lack the strength to venture forth into the wild are safely secured in their own protected safe spaces where nothing is ever let in that might harm them.
I know, I know. Not only does it make too much sense, it deprives the censors of the power they so unashamedly lust after.
Cheers,
b&
I mean, essentially this reads to me like a fist raised against market trends. The only reason publishers do this is because they think it will maximize their profits (and minimize their headaches). I find it hard to blame them for those goals. Do I wish society were in a different place? I do. But do people have a first amendment right to be overly sensitive? Sure. Do publishers have a first amendment right to control what they publish? They do. As such, this strikes me a bit as complaining about the symptom rather than the disease. Just my two cents!
Done voluntarily this might be a good thing, but there are always a variety of opinions.
Jay Leno had a “checker” of all his jokes about gays and other minorities longggg before this was fashionable to make sure that most (if not all) members of those groups would not be offended. I congratulate him. But if this becomes mandatory at a publisher, it’s more than a tad chilling.
True, there have been well-intentioned depictions of minorities which they find demeaning, but often only in certain subgroups, and sometimes the good intentions don’t get credit.
I remain utterly fascinated by the phenomenon that the Charlie Chan stories and movies are quite popular in the country of China, even as Chinese-Americans find them demeaning. (Presumably when translated into Chinese, hackneyed phrases like “Honorable Chinaman” get smoothed over, and when dubbed into Chinese, Sidney Greenstreet’s ludicrous Chinese accent is gone.)
Puccini’s opera “Turandot” was banned in China for many decades as insulting to the country, but had its Beijing premiere in 1998, and has now been largely embraced by the Chinese (although the first performance changed the location from China to a fictional Asian country.)
Although Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote a powerful anti-racist musical “South Pacific”, there are continued complaints about “The King and I” and even more their largely forgotten “Flower Drum Song” (about Chinese-Americans in San Francisco). But in light of South Pacific, do we really need to get censorious about the latter?
The most thoroughly genuinely offensive example of Yellow-Face in American cinema remains Mickey Rooney’s Mr. Yunioshi in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, but I still kinda-sorta enjoy Yul Brynner in “The King and I”, and Peter Seller’s parody of Charlie Chan in “Murder by Death” remains totally phuquing hilarious! But you could not make the latter today, and that’s a shame!!!