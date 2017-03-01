John Fahey: “Wine and Roses”

So we had some John Fahey yesterday, but I’m going to put up one more song: one of my favorites. This is a rare video of a very young John Fahey playing what’s identified as “Red Pony.” However, I think the song is misidentified, as I’ve long known it as “Wine and Roses” from his Takoma album Dance of Death and Other Plantation Favorites. It has that combination of folk, blues, and melancholy that’s characteristic of Fahey’s music.

I once wrote Fahey—we had some correspondence—asking what guitar he played. He answered that he played an old “Bacon and Day Señorita guitar” that he bought with a bowed neck. (He also told me where he got it, but I’ve forgotten. I don’t think many fans wrote to him!) And indeed, that’s the guitar he’s playing here.