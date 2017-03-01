John Fahey: “Wine and Roses”

So we had some John Fahey yesterday, but I’m going to put up one more song: one of my favorites. This is a rare video of a very young John Fahey playing what’s identified as “Red Pony.” However, I think the song is misidentified, as I’ve long known it as “Wine and Roses” from his Takoma album Dance of Death and Other Plantation Favorites. It has that combination of folk, blues, and melancholy that’s characteristic of Fahey’s music.
I once wrote Fahey—we had some correspondence—asking what guitar he played. He answered that he played an old “Bacon and Day Señorita guitar” that he bought with a bowed neck. (He also told me where he got it, but I’ve forgotten. I don’t think many fans wrote to him!) And indeed, that’s the guitar he’s playing here.
Around 1968 I was in the habit of doing my homework while listening to John Peel on the radio (in N.Ireland). Peel regularly played John Fahey and his distinctive sound drove me to learn country ragtime and blues guitar. I think Peel alternated Fahey with Michael Chapman for his guitar orientated listeners.
http://peel.wikia.com/wiki/John_Fahey
Here is Chapman for comparison https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYecbNduSEI
I am fascinated by the ending:”I stole that last chord from Holst, the Planets” comment and the camera pans to the interesting lady observing his playing.