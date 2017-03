I’m a sucker for anything David Attenborough touches: he’s the real deal. One would think that his recitation of the old Louis Armstrong song “What a wonderful world” would be cheesy, but not for a second—not when it’s accompanied by clips from his BBC videos. The BBC One put this together, and it almost makes me tear up, for you know Attenborough believes it.

