Nick Cohen is feeling his oats

The good news is that Nick Cohen (author of What’s Left?: How Liberals Lost Their Way. and You Can’t Read This Book, both well worth reading) is a national treasure. The bad news is that he’s the UK’s national treasure, and so we don’t read him that much in the U.S. But he’s a good non-regressive Leftist, and tonight he’s in good form:
The BBC series looks interesting. Unfortunately, I was unable to access the content since one (apparently) needs to be in the UK to do so.
You can find Nick Cohen in the Guardian quite often, although you might need to check the UK Edition.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk
I’ve just looked at his WordPress & the articles are worth a butchers. “Nick Cohen: Writing from London
Journalism from London”:
https://nickcohen.net/
At your behest I read “You Can’t Read This Book.” Not only was it a great read, it’s interesting how Trump keeps singing the praises of Britain’s libel laws and how he wants to adopt them here in the US and A. Scary. Oh, and thanks for recommending his books!
The title is doubly ironic because the book is irresistibly readable.