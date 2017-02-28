Nick Cohen is feeling his oats

The good news is that Nick Cohen (author of What’s Left?: How Liberals Lost Their Way. and You Can’t Read This Book, both well worth reading) is a national treasure. The bad news is that he’s the UK’s national treasure, and so we don’t read him that much in the U.S. But he’s a good non-regressive Leftist, and tonight he’s in good form:

Watching The Nazis: A Warning from History. If only someone had thought to no-platform them https://t.co/qreqdBd1le — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) February 28, 2017