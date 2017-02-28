Cat misjudges leap

Dogs don’t have real dignity, but cats do, making it all the more distressing when a cat (like this one) loses that dignity.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm and filed under felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. brokensea
    Posted February 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm | Permalink

    We had a cat, a big old neutered Tom. He liked to sleep on top of the TV (old CRT televisions kids. They were big boxes that got warm)
    One night he rolled over and fell off. The entire family laughed at him – I have never seen a cat look so embarrassed.

    Reply
  2. Jumping to Confusions
    Posted February 28, 2017 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

    So he has that camera running all of the time? I feel like that would make me uncomfortable.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: