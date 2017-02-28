Cat misjudges leap

Dogs don’t have real dignity, but cats do, making it all the more distressing when a cat (like this one) loses that dignity.
We had a cat, a big old neutered Tom. He liked to sleep on top of the TV (old CRT televisions kids. They were big boxes that got warm)
One night he rolled over and fell off. The entire family laughed at him – I have never seen a cat look so embarrassed.
