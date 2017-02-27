We have a potpourri of Ceiling Cat’s creatures today; don’t forget to keep sending in your good wildlife photos (please, nothing out of focus).
Here’s a garden spider from reader Kevin Eisken; does anyone know the species?
Reader Roh Shaw sent a photo that may be a a Clark’s spiny lizard (Sceloporus clarkii) from Tucson, Arizona.
Reader Garry VanGelderen sent three pictures of a red fox (Vulpes vulpes), the first on February 20.
The next day we got another shot:
The same fox (that I sent you a pic of yesterday) showed up again this morning. Got 2 shots of through a (dirty) window. In the first pic he is crouching to listen for a prey animal (most likely a vole) that is somewhere under the snow. In the second pic he is getting ready to do the classic jump-dive. Missed that last shot of the dive: he didn’t get his target. Saw him do it later again further away from the house and he did get something. I couldn’t identify what it was.
And a bunch of nature photos from reader Nicole Reggia, who lives in eastern Pennsylvania. I’ll leave it to you to identify the species:
Chipmunk!
My favorite is this picture of dragonflies mating en masse:
Absolutely beautiful!!
American dogwood (Cornus florida), Water lily (Nymphaeaceae family), Sassafrass (Sassafras albidum), Coneflower (Echinacea), Dandelion (Taraxacum), Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) are my guesses for the plants.