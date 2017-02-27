My squirrels have waxed plump and fluffy over the winter on their diet of seeds, nuts, and pecans. Now it’s clearly time for them to build their nests before the breeding season. This one was attracted to my breakfast buffet, but dropped the leaves (temporarily) on the windowsill to have a peanut or two:
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter Updates
- Nesting time! whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/02/27/nes… https://t.co/lNYAyEy3kE 34 minutes ago
____________
____________
____________
____________
-