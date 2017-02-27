Nesting time!

My squirrels have waxed plump and fluffy over the winter on their diet of seeds, nuts, and pecans. Now it’s clearly time for them to build their nests before the breeding season. This one was attracted to my breakfast buffet, but dropped the leaves (temporarily) on the windowsill to have a peanut or two:

img_0724

