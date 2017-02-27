Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Monday again: February 27, 2017, and remember that tomorrow is the last day of the month. Today is a double food holiday: National Strawberry Day and National Kahlua Day. It’s also International Polar Bear Day, so give a thought to an animal most likely doomed by global warming.

On this day in 1900, the British Labour Party was founded and, on February 27, 1933, the Reichstag Fire took place in Berlin. The Nazis, who may have set the fire themselves, blamed a Dutch communist, which gave them the excuse to crack down on Germany and solidify their power. On this day in 1940, carbon-14 was discovered by Martin Kamen and Sam Rubin; it proved a valuable way to date more recent organic artifacts, but that took 9 years and the technical expertise of Willard Libby, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for radiocarbon dating. Finally, on February 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, limiting American Presidents to two terms in office. (Franklin Roosevelt was elected for four terms.)

Notables born on this day include Hugo Black (1886), Marian Anderson (1897), John Steinbeck (1902), Lawrence Durrell (1912; read his superb Alexandria Quartet), Elizabeth Taylor (1932), and Alan Guth (1947). Those who died on this day include Ivan Pavlov (1936), Frankie Lymon (1968), Konrad Lorenz (1989), Spike Milligan (2002), William F. Buckley, Jr. (2008), and Van Cliburn (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, editor Hili is kvetching to Andrzej about the disarray of the newsroom:

Hili: Is it possible that he ever tidies this up? A: Get thee to a nunnery. (Photo: Sarah Lawson)



In nearby Wloclawek, the weather has warmed up enough for Leon to start his spring walkies:

Leon: I decided that it finally was warm enough and I deigned to go for a walk.

As lagniappe, we have a special Gus video today, with the Earless White Cat playing the “Mouse Game” with staff Taskin. Be sure to watch till the end.