HuffPo makes the Oscars about identity politics

Unless you were in Alma-Ata last night, you’ll know about the mixup whereby the Best Picture award was mistakenly given to “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight,” a horribly embarrassing mistake that was rectified immediately, and onstage. I didn’t see it, and I haven’t seen either movie, but I noticed that HuffPo is already claiming this as a victory for “inclusivity,” as if the Oscar voters were deciding on politics rather than quality. Click on the screenshot to go to the article (if you must):
The HuffPo
social justice writer editor said this:
Barry Jenkins’ drama about a black latchkey kid grappling with his sexuality in the Miami projects beat expected front-runner “La La Land” for Best Picture on Sunday. That means the Academy picked a small independent movie that tackles homophobia, class structures and patriarchal norms over a musical-romance fantasy about voters’ favorite topic: Hollywood. This is a leap forward for big-screen storytelling that humanizes marginalized voices.
. . . Because “La La Land” romanticizes a dreamy Hollywood that is unfamiliar to most Americans, some critics and commentators felt that it was less worthy than the vital social stories told in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.” With popular culture inching toward better representation for minorities and women, and Donald Trump’s administration inching away from it, many saw a “Moonlight” or “Hidden Figures” victory as a referendum against the current political regime.
This actually insults the movie, claiming that it won for its topic rather than its quality. It is the racism of low expectations.
Is it not possible that “Moonlight” was simply a better movie than “La La Land”? (That, at least, is what the critics on Rotten Tomatoes decided by a small margin.) If you’ve seen both movies, weigh in.
Perhaps if Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive, he’d say to Jacobs:
“I have a dream that moviegoers will live in a nation where films will not be judged by the color of their actors, but by the content of their stories.” (And by this of course, I’m not saying that there’s no discrimination in Hollywood!)
Anything they can do to insert the word “Trump” into an article, no matter how utterly unrelated.
They could post a video of puppies playing in a field and the byline would read: “Aren’t these the most adorable puppies you’ve ever seen? Trump wouldn’t care, he doesn’t own a dog.”
I never watch the Oscars. Asking ~6000 industry insiders to rank the products of their industry provides me with about as much useful insight as asking Congress to tell us all how they are doing.
Well, since it’s basically a forced ranking choice it’s not entirely useless. Asking Congresscritters to name the top 5 most effective Congresscritters might give you insight into four reasonably effective ones. 🙂
It’s a shame HuffPo does this crap, since Moonlight was absolutely deserving of this recognition. I saw every nominee this year aside from Hacksaw Ridge, and though I’m fond of several, Moonlight was the best of the bunch.
The second best, IMO, which I saw the night before last, was the winner for best foreign-language film, The Salesman, a wonderful Iranian film brimming with humanity.
This article by PuffHo is incredibly insulting to Moonlight. I have only seen clips of both movies, but certainly found Moonlight much more appealing. I have no desire whatsoever to see La La Land.
There was apparently a huge expansion in who got to vote for the winners this year. Hundreds of new judges from all over the world were added. They don’t have the same connection to Hollywood, so I suspect they’re less biased.
I don’t watch the awards, and I only saw the clean up on the news. I wondered if the person making the announcement made an assumption about the winner because he/she didn’t want to wear their glasses due to vanity.