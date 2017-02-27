A new liberal website—and some pieces to read

I’m not sure when the website Areo Magazine started, but it was just called to my attention, and, like Quillette, it’s worth following as a liberal website that eschews the excesses and authoritarianism of the Regressive Left. It’s edited by Malhar Mali, who told me that the site “is focused around Free Expression, Humanism, Politics, Culture, and Science.” I’ve put screenshots below of a few recent articles, which you can read simply by clicking on the screenshot. As you can see from this sample, it’s a progressive site that’s also critical of the excesses of the Left. Have a look.

And speaking of Quillette, here are two new articles worth a look (again, click on the screenshot to go to the pieces):

As I looked through both websites, and read some of these pieces, I felt once again the loss of Christopher Hitchens. Imagine what he’d have to say these days about the excesses of the Left—particularly its attacks on free speech! No one has (or can!) step up to fill his shoes.