Reader Robert Lang sent a bunch of photos with a “baby African mammal” theme. His notes are indented:
As penance for my last posting of a Nile crocodile’s dinner of gnu, I offer this collection of cute babies, from the same trip, which took in Amboseli National Park, Samburu National Reserve, and Masai Mara National Reserve, all in Kenya. No animals harmed here, I promise! (Plus: there’s kittehs.)
First we have two baboon mother-and-baby pairs. These are either olive babboons (Papio anubis) or yellow baboons (Papio cynocephalus); I can’t tell the difference, perhaps a reader with more expertise can help.
And continuing the mother-and-child theme, hippos and calf (Hippopotamus amphibius, on the banks of the Mara River).
And, similarly sized (but a lot less common): the White Rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum) and calf.
Of course, no Africa trip is complete without the African elephant (Loxodonta africana):
And now for some smaller fare. A warthog piglet (Phacochoerus africanus):
And onto some serious cuteness. A spotted hyena (Crocuta crocuta) mom and pup:
Even though they look like d*gs, they’re more closely related to felines, so I hope it’s OK to post a second one.
And speaking of d*g-like carnivores, the cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) is definitely a cat, but sometimes the other cats give it a hard time because it doesn’t have retractable claws.
But we need a true cat, I suppose, and so, we’ll close with a lion cub (Panthera leo), of course.