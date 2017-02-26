New York Times to air anti-Trump ad during Oscars, Trump fights back

oIn all my life I’ve never seen anything like this. First Trump goes after the press, which of course has alienated the media to the point that it’s striking back—not explicitly at the President, but at the cavalier attitude towards truth held by him and his administration. Here’s a 30-second ad, prepared by the New York Times, that will air during the Oscars.
The message, involving conflicting claims, is clear: it is journalism (e.g., the Times) that is the seeker of the truth, and the truth will out. It worries me a bit that the press is getting explicitly adversarial, though that doesn’t worry me near as much as do Trump and his shenanigans. I get the feeling, and I may be wrong, that even the good gray Times is becoming somewhat less than objective. But of course what’s happening in our government may have made me mistake rancor for objective press coverage of pervasive idiocy.
Such displays on both sides are unprecedented, even during Nixon’s anti-press Watergate debacle.
Also unprecedented is Trump’s response—on Twitter, of course:
Governance through Twitter repels and sickens me, as does Trump’s nasty remarks about “fake news” and the Times itself.
Expect a lot of political speeches at the Oscars tonight. I won’t be watching, as that ceremony never excites me, and I’m not in the mood for virtue-signaling from Hollywood. I know where I stand—firmly against Trump and his Republican cronies—and I don’t need Meryl Streep to tell me.
Extreme times warrant extreme measures. Trump has not merely criticized the press, he has virtually denied its need to exist. In that he demonstrates his true authoritarian nature. I completely understand the action by the NY Times.
Well, it was the media’s fault, anyway. They let that guy and his surrogates get away with so much lies, and they were barely challenged … during the campaign…. and that was for the sake of neutrality. They could say the earth is flat…. and the media would give this guys surrogates the platform to expound on this…. for the sake of neutrality.
I am heartened that some of the press is getting explicitly adversarial. Wake up, smell coffee, press! Doing journalism makes you “enemies of the people” in Trump’s book (a Dallas News reporter has an excellent reply.) So keep right on doing it, please, without flinching. Don’t let coach Trump “work the refs”; keep calling em as you see em. Know that this will make you his adversaries, and be fine with it.