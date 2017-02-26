New York Times to air anti-Trump ad during Oscars, Trump fights back

oIn all my life I’ve never seen anything like this. First Trump goes after the press, which of course has alienated the media to the point that it’s striking back—not explicitly at the President, but at the cavalier attitude towards truth held by him and his administration. Here’s a 30-second ad, prepared by the New York Times, that will air during the Oscars.

The message, involving conflicting claims, is clear: it is journalism (e.g., the Times) that is the seeker of the truth, and the truth will out. It worries me a bit that the press is getting explicitly adversarial, though that doesn’t worry me near as much as do Trump and his shenanigans. I get the feeling, and I may be wrong, that even the good gray Times is becoming somewhat less than objective. But of course what’s happening in our government may have made me mistake rancor for objective press coverage of pervasive idiocy.

Such displays on both sides are unprecedented, even during Nixon’s anti-press Watergate debacle.

Also unprecedented is Trump’s response—on Twitter, of course:

For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Governance through Twitter repels and sickens me, as does Trump’s nasty remarks about “fake news” and the Times itself.

Expect a lot of political speeches at the Oscars tonight. I won’t be watching, as that ceremony never excites me, and I’m not in the mood for virtue-signaling from Hollywood. I know where I stand—firmly against Trump and his Republican cronies—and I don’t need Meryl Streep to tell me.