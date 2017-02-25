Trump won’t attend White House correspondents’ dinner

From my CNN news feed:

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will not attend this year’s White House correspondents’ Dinner. “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year,” the President tweeted. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

Here’s the damn tweet:

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

There’s no more information than this. I can’t recall any other President skipping this dinner, which of course is a lighthearted but sarcastic affair, with comedians and others taking the podium to make fun of the President.

Trump, of course, is a narcissist, and narcissists can’t take criticism, especially when they’re sitting there having to listen to it. Stay classy, Donald!