Tigers versus drone: no contest!

Here’s a bunch of Siberian tigers (Panthera tigris altaica: there’s only one species of tiger; all the named versions are subspecies) in a Chinese “tiger park” being photographed by a drone. Although they’re largely fat and out of shape, they take the gadget down handily in the last bit of the video.

I wish they didn’t fence in these magnificent beasts, which have large territories in the wild. Perhaps they’d go extinct without this kind of captivity, but sometimes I think that would be the best alternative if they or their descendants can never be put back in the wild.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. eliz20108
    Posted February 25, 2017 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    I read another news story which reports that these tigers are on a tiger farm where the tigers are kept to be slaughtered.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: