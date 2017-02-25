The readers’ wildlife photo tank is running low, though I still have some pictures, but we’ll take a hiatus today and play “spot the nightjar”—with a snake. Matthew sent me a copy of this tw**t by Kelly O’Connor (a researcher at Florida’s Archbold Biological Station), and I’ve enlarged the photo. Can you spot the snake? I’d call this one medium-hard, but there are many sharp-eyed readers.

I’ll put up the reveal at noon.