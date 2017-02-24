The Public Hating

by Grania Spingies
If there was one person in the world who felt genuine gratitude at Milo Yiannopoulos’s swan dive from grace this week, it was Pewdiepie. He must have wanted to send him a fruit basket, for within the space of a single day, Swedish Youtube megastar Felix Kjellberg was no longer Public Enemy Number One.
Last week, first the Wall Street Journal—and then every online paper, blog and social media feed—decried YouTube star Pewdiepie as a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Nazi fancier. Disney severed their contract with him and Twitter was packed with delighted Millennials quivering in joy at his imminent downfall. Of course, Pewdiepie is not even remotely a white nationalist or a Nazi. He’s an outlier on the Youtube scene: a ordinary person who managed to create a channel that attracted millions of subscribers that has turned him into a multimillionaire. His content is gaming, presented in a surreal and comedic way. Like all comedy, your mileage may vary. The humor is somewhat like the 1990’s MTV show Beavis and Butt-Head – often crude, seemingly pointless and utterly irreverent. I cannot imagine what Disney thought they would get out of partnering up with him on YouTube. Actually, I can: money. His crime was the insertion of tasteless, poorly thought-out jokes into his own videos.
That Disney might choose to sever a contract with a personality completely at odds with their syrupy, child-friendly wares is not the issue. Nor is it remarkable that people might find his content to be tasteless and incomprehensible and unwatchable. What is noteworthy is how many people became psychic overnight and declared him a Nazi, a hate-monger and then rejoiced in what they evidently hoped would be his imminent financial destruction—all without actually ever having viewed any of his content.
Trigger warning: lame jokes, gratuitous cartoon violence, mockery of newspapers, crude language, Nokia ring tones
The implosion of Milo Yiannopoulos’s career this week has spawned similar reactions and results: the loss of a book deal with Simon & Schuster and public pillorying in every venue imaginable. The venom this time around is not surprising. Milo could scarcely expect any compassion when he had never shown any himself.
His comments on what may or may not be excusing pedophilia, ephebophilia or relationships between men of different ages caused concern and revulsion, depending on what one believes he was advocating or discussing. It isn’t surprising that people are troubled by his words and repelled and unsure of their possible meaning. What is surprising is the fresh outbreak of psychic ability on social media in which people claim to know exactly what he meant, i.e., advocating for the harm and exploitation of children rather than perhaps displaying the behavior of a gay man known for trying to maximise sensationalism and outrage, carelessly discussing the complex and complicated experiences that many gay men have had in their lives:
Those who have had the good fortune of never experiencing anything other than clear consensual adult sexual encounters might remember that their life experiences are not shared by all. George Takei, Stephen Fry and James Rhodes (relevant interviews in the links) are all men who have recounted being raped or abused while they were minors. All three of them talk about it in very different ways. For Takei, it is remembered as a positive experience. Takei was a relatively mature teenager at the time. For James Rhodes, groomed and repeatedly raped as as small child, the psychological damage will last a lifetime. None of this informs us of what exactly Yiannopoulos intended his audience to understand by his comments on the podcast in question, but it should at least produce some sort of context to weigh against his Facebook clarifications and apologies.
Whenever someone becomes the Monster of the Week in the media, I always recall the short dystopian sci-fi story by Steve Allen “The Public Hating“, in which right-minded citizens could publicly execute criminals by the sheer force of hatred.
There’s something profoundly ugly and primitive about the public assassination of a person’s character. It is magnitudes uglier when it’s done without a trial—in fact, when no crime has actually been committed at all.
Perhaps Meryl Streep will be next for her adoration of convicted child rapist Polanski!
But I somehow doubt that will happen.
This is just a remark about tribal politics – I am not suggesting that Streep deserve’s such an attack or Milo remarks was not worthy of condemnation.
Excellent post Grania!
Nice writing, Grania!
(Speaking of Beavis & Butt-Head: “Heh, heh … you said ‘Milo’ and ‘fruit basket.'”)
I have never paid much attention to Yiannopoulos. I had my fill of Enragés some time ago, and sample them sparingly now. I do feel sorry for him, though. Clearly, there were plenty on the left just waiting for any slip in order to slap down a gay man who was publicly so willing to reject the liberal stereotype of progressive homosexuality. Likewise, I am sure there were many on the right who enjoyed the way he twisted liberal tails, but were still uncomfortable at having him as a bedfellow, and will be happy if this is the end of him.
These sorts of public excoriations are always painful to watch. Seeing people work themselves up into paroxysms of hate reminds me how thin the veneer of comity can be. It is unfortunate that the media seem so willing to join in. We, and Yiannopoulos, are lucky that our institutions have evolved to eliminate mob justice. In the past he could easily have found himself banished, drinking hemlock, burned, or led to the guillotine. Clearly, there are many these days (and probably always have been) that would be just as happy to re-empower the mob. Those people never understand what a fickle thing the mob is, though.
I am going to read that story, Grania.
I agree, insofar as we are a tribal and primitive species in many ways. I would never condone violence or any sort of harm towards these two, or any other “Monster of the Week.” That being said, certainly, some level of peaceable opprobrium must be appropriate? And both of these, to my mind at least, are somewhat special cases, as both were expressly utilizing outrage to their own ends. Pewdiepie in one specific instance and Milo as a career. When you intend to outrage and simply find you’ve done too good a job, it’s hard for me to feel bad. I would certainly defend their rights to express themselves, and would harshly condemn any threats of harm, but from what I’ve seen of the reactions here (which is not all that much), my basic take is “meh.” I can’t feel all that bad for either.